Jimmy Kimmel offers rare thanks to Donald Trump after a huge increase in grades

Jimmy Kimmel offered rare thanks to Donald Trump after reaching a huge boost in the notes.

The end of the evening host has raised some of the most visual figures of his career after his return from a six -day suspension, which prompted him to thank the American president for the role he played.

It was a tumultuous week. Even if we were still preempted in 60 American cities on Tuesday, we had our second broader program in almost 23 years in difficulty, Kimmel told viewers on Thursday, September 25).

The Tuesday evening monologue has more than 21 million views only on YouTube. And I mean that we could not have done it without you, Mr. President. Thank you so much.

According to the American spectator's measurement company Nielsen, the first episode broadcast after its brief ax by ABC was watched by 6.2 million people four times more than the typical Kimmels public.

The host was suspended for his controversial remarks on the identity of Tyler Robinson, the alleged shooter behind the deadly shooting of the conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Trump celebrated the decision, calling for it great news for America. On the return of Kimmels to the series, the host relentlessly made fun of the president, calling him a tyrant.

In response to Trump declaring that he could not believe that the American network ABC had returned his job to Kimmel, the host referred to the president to win the election for the second time.

Can't you believe that they have returned my job to me? I cannot believe that we have given you your job! Were even, he joked.

Kimmel also approached Trumps suggesting that he had been dismissed for bad grades, asking: has anyone already been dismissed for bad grades on Wednesday?

Jimmy Kimmel thanked Donald Trump for vision notes (Getty Images)

The screen then showed a bad survey for the president, Kimmel declaring: he knows the bad grades. He has some of the worst notes from the whole president.

The ABC's initial decision to suspend Kimmel came shortly after Nexstar Media Group, the largest owner of television stations across the country, said that she would no longer broadcast her program.

Nexstar has the largest group of local broadcasting of the Americas, made up of better affiliates on the network, with more than 200 stations belonging or partners in 116 US markets reaching 220 million people.

A few hours before the decision of the decision, Trump's president at the Federal Commission Commission (FCC), Brendan Carr, described Kimmels really sick.

Carr continued by saying that his agency could hold ABC, Disney and Jimmy Kimmel responsible for the comments, and said that the comic strip seemed to make an intentional effort to mislead the public believing that Kirks Assassin was a supporter of Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-independent.com/arts-entertainment/tv/news/jimmy-kimmel-donald-trump-news-monologue-b2834207.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

