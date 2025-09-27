



India is about to take a historic stage in his telecommunications journey while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to unveil two historical initiatives today, announced the Minister of Communications and the North-East Region, Jyotiraithya Scindia. The first milestone is the deployment of nearly 98,000 new 4G mobile laps across the country, guaranteeing, according to the words of Scandia, that “no part of India will remain intact”. The second is the launch of the Swadeshi 4G network, a entirely native technological platform, software-oriented, based on the cloud that is upgraded and transparent in 5G. According to Scindia, these towers already serve 22 million customers nationwide, filling long -standing gaps in digital access. He stressed how the new infrastructure would transform lives: “Bihar students will have transparent access to online education, Punjab farmers will receive real-time updates, cashmere soldiers will remain linked to their families and northeast entrepreneurs will exploit global and funding.” Deployment marks a major breakthrough in India's ambition to become a world housing of telecommunications. As part of the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, BSNL deployed a fully native 4G technology – awarding a radio access network (RAN) by Tejas Networks, a central network developed by C -DOT and integration by TCS. In addition, this achievement, Scandia announced the launch of the 100% 4G saturation network of India as part of the Bharat Nidhi (DBN) digital initiative. Nearly 29,000 villages were connected as part of the project, coinciding with the BSNL silver jubilee – 25 years of service to the nation. Industry experts say that this moment positions India among the main world manufacturers of telecommunications equipment. What once seemed impossible only four years ago is now reality, emphasizing the accent put by the government on self -sufficiency, digital inclusion and world leadership. Call it to double achievement – offer world class telecommunications services to 1.2 billion people while establishing India as a manufacturing center – Scandia has declared that it redefines the role of the country as a engine of global digital growth and reflects the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (“Le Monde is a family”). In what is described as an important stage of national importance, Prime Minister Modi will devote these achievements to the nation, not only marking a technological breakthrough but also the realization of a vision of a digitally autonomous India. – ends Posted on: Sept. 26, 2025

