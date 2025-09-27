



Pakistani Minister of Defense Khawaja Asif

New Delhi: The Minister of Pakistans of Defense, Khawaja Asif, was visibly agitated during an interview with journalist Mehdi Hasan after being taken in a contradiction on his statements concerning the former Prime Minister Imran Khans on social media. Notes suggesting that the account was controlled by India, the minister had trouble defending himself. He operates a Twitter account of the prison cell, initially said Asif. Hasan intervened: you said he operated in India the other day … You said that India controlled his Twitter account … You have just made two different allegations. Is it Imran in his prison cell or is it India?

Survey

Should the Pakistani government provide evidence before making serious allegations?

The Minister of Defense, seemingly unstable, replied: either he operates from the cell, or he should at least identify who operates the prison cell. He then cited sources of intelligence as a basis for his claims but refused to offer evidence. The proof that I cannot disclose publicly, said AIF. When Hasan asked why he would make such allegation without evidence, Asif responded without any doubt: no, because he is there. Pressed later, he conceded, yes, on the basis of intelligence. Nobody says it openly. The interview also discussed the foreign relations of the Pakistans. Hasan underlined data from the International Stockholm Peace Research Institute showing that around 80% of Pakistan weapons in the past four years have come from China. He asked if the recent movements to deepen links with Washington under Donald Trump, thanks to mineral and crypto agreements, risked compromising relations with Beijing. We are not worried about it because it is a relationship proven with China since the late 1950s … I will not conclude it by saying that China is not worried about our flirtations or what you call it. In the past, even today and in the future also, China has been a very reliable ally, a very reliable supplier of weapons of all kinds for us … Almost a large part of our weapons is China, and our defense cooperation increases. It is much more robust than before. He added: they are reliable and they are our neighbors. We share the borders and we share geography. The remarks one day came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the army chief Asim Munnir met President Trump in the White House.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/you-said-he-was-operating-from-india-pakistan-defence-minister-khwaja-asif-contradicts-himself-on-imran-khan-left-flustered-by-reporter/articleshow/124176690.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos