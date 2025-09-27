Trump announces national security prices on drugs, trucks, furniture | International trade news





The price 100% announced on pharmaceutical products, 25% on trucks and 30% on furniture, which should come into force on October 1, reopen the trade war of the American presidents.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced new steep prices on pharmaceutical products, Gros-Rig trucks and the domiciliary renovation and renovation furniture.

The announcement Thursday has marked Trump's hardest commercial plans on Thursday since the shock unveiling in April of reciprocal prices on almost all American trade partners around the world, marking a revival of the trade war of republican presidents.

From October 1, we will impose a 100% price on any brand or patented pharmaceutical product, unless a company builds its pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in America, Trump wrote on its Truth social platform.

The actions of pharmaceutical companies across Asia with a large exposure to the American market fell on Friday, in particular the biology of Samsung in South Korea.

Trumps Move was criticized by Australia, which has exported pharmaceutical products estimated at $ 1.3 billion in the United States in 2024, according to the United Nations Comtrade database.

In a separate article, Trump wrote on a 25% rate on all heavy trucks (large) made in other parts of the world to support American manufacturers such as Peterbilt, Kenworth, Freightliner, Mack Trucks and others.

Foreign companies that compete with these manufacturers on the American market include Swedens Volvo and Germanys Daimler. The actions of the two companies were sharply lower than the exchanges after the opening hours in Europe.

Trump said the truck prices were for many reasons, but above all, for national security purposes!

Earlier this year, the Trump administration launched a so-called probe of article 232 on truck imports to determine the effects of national security, paving the way for the announcement of Thursdays.

Article 232 is a provision in trade law which gives the president a broad power to impose prices or other import restrictions when considered a threat to national security.

Trump also said that a 50% rate on home renovation materials and a 30% price on padded furniture would be imposed because he said that such products overwhelmed the American market abroad.

According to the United States International Commerce Commission, in 2022, imports, mainly Asian, represented 60% of all the furniture sold, including 86% of all wooden furniture and 42% of all padded furniture.

The actions of Wayfair and Williams Sonoma home furniture retailers, which depend on these imported goods, have plummeted exchanges after opening hours.

The Trumps administration has already imposed a reference rate of 10% on all countries, with higher individualized rates on nations where exports to the United States far exceed imports.

Trump has also used emergency powers to impose additional prices on the partners of the Canada Trade Agreement and Mexico, as well as on China, citing concerns about fentanyl trafficking and undocumented migrations.

It was not yet clear how these new prices would take into account existing measures.

The European Union said on Friday that its trade agreement with the United States agreed in July, protects drug exports from tariffs over 15%.

This 15% price ceiling all inclusive for EU exports represents an insurance policy that no higher tariff will emerge for European economic operators, said commerce spokesperson Olof Gill.

The United Kingdom said it was pressure on the United States on pharmaceutical rates in the hope of a beneficial result.

