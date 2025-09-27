Real estate entrepreneur Russell Quirk launched a scathing attack on the British asylum system during an appearance of GB News, expressing indignation in the face of an Afghan migrant who spent eight weeks on vacation in his native country despite protection against persecution.

“They make fun of us. They absolutely make fun of us,” said Quirk in the program.

He underlined the case of an individual who claimed to face the persecution but returned to Afghanistan for prolonged holidays, even taking advantage of leisure activities like rolling a ferris wheel before returning safely to Great Britain. “It is a guy entirely in persecution who returns home for eight weeks, on a Ferris wheel and recover well,” said Quirk.

Russell Quirk broke out on GB News as he discussed the trip | GB News The commentator expressed his regret that the individual returned to the United Kingdom after his trip, saying: “It is good that he went, it is a shame that he returned.” His remarks come in the midst of broader concerns concerning the potential exploitation of the British asylum system, with reports suggesting that certain Afghan nationals have returned to their homeland despite their resettlement for the persecution of the Taliban. Latest developments Mr. Quirk made a striking comparison between the British asylum approval statistics and those of France, wondering why the United Kingdom accepts around 60% of requests while France simply approves 5%. “They grant something like 60% of asylum cases, France is about five percent. Why is it? Go ahead,” he said when GB News appeared.

The arrivals of small boats exceeded both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak under Sir Keir Starmer | GB News

The commentator condemned the entire asylum framework as fraudulent, declaring: “It is a complete and total imposture”. He also criticized the demographic composition of asylum seekers, declaring: “Everything also fights men.” Mr. Quirk highlighted government resources that detail the advantages available for asylum seekers, suggesting that this information encourages the exploitation of the system. “You can consult the home office website and I don't make fun, he tells asylum seekers:” This is what you get “,” he said.

The migrant holidays have raised doubts about the credibility of the refugee program | GB News His comments ended with a reference to recent political developments, saying: “Not surprising that Nigel Farage and Zia Yusuf announced what they did this week.” These allegations appear in the context of the large Afghan resettlement programs in Britain, which have moved more than 36,000 people since 2021 at an estimated cost between 5.5 and 6 billion. Recent reports have highlighted the potential abuse of relocations and an assistance policy in Afghanistan (ARAP), created to protect the Afghans who helped British forces. A former anonymous interpreter Afghan told Sky News that a black market had developed, offering Taliban threat letters forged for 740-1,110.