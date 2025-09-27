It is not lost: the NATO chief quotes the PM Narendra Modis China Visit, underlines the links of India strong

Connect with us

Politics

Mark Rutte referred to the last visit to the PM Modina in China to emphasize how it was not lost, and said NATO worked to maintain solid links with India.

NATO secretary general, Mark Rutte, referenced the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Moda in China last month and stressed the importance of cementing with India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in conversation on the Shanghai Cooperation Council Summit (SCO) site in Tianjin. (Ht_print)
During an interaction at the American military academy West Point Thursday (local time), Mark Rutte was asked how NATO received the meeting between the leaders of the SCO summit in China.

Answering the question, Rutte spoke for the first time of the military parade where Kim Jong one in North Korea, Xi Jinping in China and Vladimir Putin of Russia made a public appearance and nicknamed the event a “military ballet”. Rutte recognized the meaning of the parades but noticed that he was not particularly impressed.

He then underlined the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modis in China, saying, and there was also Narendra Modi of India, and of course, he is not lost, we therefore also work to maintain solid relations with India. Prime Minister Moda was in China last month on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Council Summit (SCO), but did not participate in the military parade.

Ruttes comments on Prime Minister Modi came in the middle of the criticism of his statements concerning the American prices on India. In a CNN interview, the NATO chief said Prime Minister Modi had composed Russian President Vladimir Putin to find out more about his Ukrainian strategy after US President Donald Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Indian imports.

“It immediately has an impact on Russia because Delhi is now on the phone with Putin in Moscow, and Narera Modi asks him:” Hey, I will support you, but could you explain the strategy to me because I have now been struck by prices at 50% of the United States “,” said Rutte in the interview. Half of Trump's prices on India are penalties to trade in oil with Russia.

On Thursday, Mark Rutte's claims were filed by India, and the Ministry of External Affairs qualified the remarks of the NATO chief “” incorrect and entirely baseless “.

“At no time did the Prime Minister spoke with President Putin in the suggested manner. No conversation of this type took place,” said MEA spokesperson, Randir Jaiswal.

