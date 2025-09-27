Are the trumps attacked against the media following the play book Poutines?





In 2000, NTV, a Russian television channel known for its independent and moving cover, was among the stations most watched by the country. The evening news reported on the atrocities committed by the Russian forces in Chechnya and on corruption regimes that involved the senior Kremlin officials. Its correspondents had examined the possibility that the FSB, the successor agency of the KGB, that is at the origin of a series of mysterious bombardments of apartments which had helped to consolidate the power of Poutines. The owner of the NTVS, Vladimir Gusinsky, an oligarch who began his commercial career by founding one of the country's first copy of the country, had faced all kinds of government threats and attacks, most of which were barely disguised as a litigation on the debts of the company.

In May, a few days after Vladimir Putin was inaugurated in his first mandate as president of Russia, a high -ranking official of the Kremlin sent a list of requests to NTV. If the chain hoped to survive, said the manager, he must put an end to his surveys on corruption in the entourage of poutines, abandon his unshakable coverage of the war in Chechnya, and more easily cordon his editorial policy with the Kremlin.

A final request concerned one of the most popular shows in NTV: Kukly, or Puppets, which presented versions of caricatures of various members of the Lite political and commercial country. In an episode, which had broadcast a few months earlier, Poutines Puppet appeared in the role of Little Zaches, a character from a Stohoffmann fairy tale, an allegorical satire of the way people can be due to superficial charming. Putin was portrayed as an unsightly troll, which, by a spell of Magica, launched by the puppet version of Boris Berezovsky, the magnate which helped to conceive its ascent towards the presidency to appear beautiful and virtuous, the subject of a great adulation and deference.

Putin, journalists and publishers of NTV, learned not only by the mocking tone and the involvement that his popularity was based on the practical hocus, but also by the fact that his puppet was, as the character of the original history of Hoffmann, short and rather ugly. He took this as a personal attack, an anthropomorphic insult, Viktor Shedenovich, one of the Kuklys chief screenwriters, told me. The short stature of puppets was a metaphor, said Shenderovich. But where Putin obtained his education, the kgbthey of the era of the end of the Soviet does not believe in metaphors. The manager told the chain that the first person, which means Putin, should disappear from Kukly.

Shenderovich respected nominally. The next episode of Kukly presented Putin as Godonly not in the form of puppets but as a burning bush and a storm cloud. (An update version of the ten commandments has made an appearance: you will not steal, unless it is allowed.) In any case, the destiny NTVS has been defined. Before a long time, a portfolio company of the media of the Russian state giant Gazprom has taken a majority participation in the canal, ending its independence and giving the Kremlin a decisive influence on its editorial policy.

A lot to the chain, including Shenderovich, on the left; Those who stayed quickly learned the new rules. My biggest pain was that so many of my colleagues have helped Putin to become what he did, told me Shenderovich. At first, Putin was not strong enough to defeat everyone. He was far from omnipotent. But, by folding it, they participated in the creation of what, over time, has become its aura of uncontrolled power. (Shenderovich left Russia in 2022, after a defamation investigation against him at the request of a close partner of Putin.)

NTV's takeover has also established an important precedent. Much more individuals and institutions would be suborn and co -opted. With one of the most influential media in the countries brought to the heel, Shedenovich told me that everything else has become possible.

I spent a decade to live in Moscow, a period during which independent journalists went from intimidation and marginalized to be essentially prohibited. I wanted to ask the central actors of NTVWWWHO's drama, at the time of the crisis of their chain, considered itself in the United States as a model of free expression and democratic values ​​that they have ignored between Donald Trump and the American media. Shenderovich noted that, for the health of a policy, his normal people considered to be morally authorized often have more importance than the laws that officially govern it. And these standards can change quickly, with a large part of the company managing to adapt to an extended state of non-liberty. People tend to accept new rules imposed from above, said Shenderovich. Unfortunately, it turns out that the United States is no exception.

In July, CBS announced that it canceled the end of evening program of Stephen Colberts, which, according to the network, was purely a financial decision against a difficult context at the end of the evening. On September 17, ABC suspended the late evening show organized by Jimmy Kimmel, because of comments that Kimmel had made in the wake of the murder of Charlie Kirks. Colbert and Kimmel were both frequent Trump criticism. And their two networks had already paid millions of dollars to settle the proceedings brought by the president. ABC paid fifteen million dollars to adjust a Trump defamation costume from comments made on the air by George Stephanopoulos; Paramount Global, who owned CBS, paid sixteen million to settle a prosecution on an interview of 60 minutes with the vice-president of the time, Kamala Harris, who said that Trump was unfair. In April, the 60 -minute executive producer resigned, writing in a memo to the staff that the CBSS business owners had undermined the editorial independence of the programs: it has become clear that I would not be allowed to execute the show because I have always executed it.

