Poll Blitz: PM Modi sends 10,000 rupees to 75 Lakh women in Bihar; Everything you need to know about the diagram | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra modified launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana for the Bihar on Friday, transferring Rs 10,000 each to the bank accounts of 75 Lakh of women in the state. The program, worth 7,500 roasters, also promises additional financial support to Rs 2 Lakh so that women improve their entrepreneurial skills in the future.Launch of the initiative practically from Delhi, Prime Minister Modi was joined online by the chief minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, deputy minister Samrat Choudhary and other state ministers in Patna. Bihar's women now have two brothers, Nitish and Modi, who work tirelessly for their improvement, said the Prime Minister, addressing the beneficiaries who have also participated in many via a video link.The assembly elections in the state are due later this year.According to the PMO, the program, an initiative of the Bihars NDA government, is designed to empower women through independent work and subsistence opportunities. Each beneficiary, one of each family, will receive 10,000 rupees as an initial subsidy by direct transfer of services, with the possibility of additional assistance to Rs 2 Lakh in the following phases. This support can be used for activities ranging from agriculture and breeding to sewing, weaving, crafts and other small businesses. Key characteristics of the diagram

Rs 10,000 will be given as the first episode of a woman eligible by family to start the use of her choice.

After starting employment, additional financial support until Rs 2 Lakh can be provided on the basis of the evaluation.

Aims to empower women and stimulate state economics through independent work. Eligibility criteria A “family” includes a husband, a woman and unmarried children.

Single adult women without living parents will be treated as a separate family.

A woman from each family eligible in urban self-assistance groups (SHG) can apply. For non-members to join Shgs, they must respect the following elements: Age between 18 and 60 years old.

Neither the applicant nor the husband should be a income tax.

Neither should be in government service (regular or contract). The program also has a community -oriented element, with people of support group resources offering training and advice to help women create sustainable businesses. To help marketing, Grammin Haat Bazars will be developed throughout the state, the statement said.The PMO noted that more than one crore of women through the Bihar has witnessed the launch of the district, the block, the cluster and the village. Modi has also interacted with certain recipients, stressing that governments focus on the manufacture of Aatmanirbhar women.Earlier in the day, the Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Kashyap, applauded the initiative, saying that Prime Minister Modi has always been concerned about the development and well-being of the country, in particular for the empowerment of women. Prime Minister Modi has implemented many programs to honor women, and in Bihar too, Prime Minister Modi will launch a program worth thousands of crores to empower women. He added, surely, the women and the inhabitants of the Bihar will benefit from these PM regimes, and the Bihar will also have the possibility of being included among the main developing states of the country.

