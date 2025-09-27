Erdoan claims to take care of Trump on the ceasefire of Gaza and peace





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan revealed that he had reached an understanding with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, on how to make a ceasefire and lasting peace in Gaza and Palestine. Erdoan said Trump realizes that the current situation cannot continue, according to world media reports. The comments came during a speech to journalists aboard the presidential plane while returning from Washington, DC, after his participation in meetings of the United Nations General Assembly (Unga) in New York and his meeting with Trump on Thursday. “We have discussed the humanitarian disaster in Gaza and the situation in Syria. I support Trump's vision for world peace, and there is an agreement to stop the bloodshed,” said Erdoan. He added: “We have said that the two -state solution is the formula of sustainable peace and that the current situation cannot continue. Trump is also aware of this. ” Erdoan continued: “We have seen the United Nations General Assembly that Israel begins to be isolated because of its injustice and its crimes against humanity.” He described his discussions with the American president in the White House as taking place in a “friendly, constructive and fruitful atmosphere”. The Turkish president stressed that his meeting with Trump was extremely important to demonstrate the desire to end the Israeli massacres in Gaza, noting that Trump expressed the need to achieve lasting peace. Erdoan said he first explained to Trump the necessary steps to make a cease-fire in Gaza and through Palestine, followed by permanent peace, and said they had reached a consensus on this subject. He reiterated: “We have said that the two -state solution is the formula for lasting peace and that the current situation cannot continue. Trump is also aware of this. ” Erdoan stressed that the number of countries recognizing Palestine exceeded 150 nations and underlined the need for the international community to act decisively to ensure that this is reflected on the ground. He also pointed out that “the Palestinian cause is more recognized today than yesterday, and the cries of those who have a living conscience are more alarming Israel than before.” The Turkish president welcomed the warm reception he received from Trump and his team, calling his visit as “wonderful”.

