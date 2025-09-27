



1 and 1 I do not want to stop believing in humanity: Matthew McConaughey on faith, fame and shocking incident that defined it Matthew McConaughey. Photography: Derek Shapton / The Guardian Simon Hattnstone met the Oscar -winning actor who was once a stoned that he missed his own birthday party and found Hed exchanging pot for poetry. In a revealing interview, McConaughey revealed the trauma and the triumph that taught him why it is more important to be a good man than a nice guy. Learn more 2 Steam, stodge and so much tallow: I made 10 British puddings disappearing. Is it worth saving? Pond Tims Sussex pudding. Photography: Alicia Canter / The Guardian From Jam Roly-Poly to Sponge Triacle, many classic puddings are unfortunately about to go out. Tim Dowling has decided to find out which one should be back in the menu, he turned into a trip through some of the heaviest desserts in history. Learn more 3 and 3 What does Boriswave and what is its political meaning mean? Nigel Farage announces the reform of the proposal for the abolition of the authorization to stay. Photography: Tayfun Salc / Zuma Press Wire / Shutterstock Nigel Farage and his media cheerlers have repeatedly used this term for a strong increase in the non-EU interior migration during the Premiership of Boris Johnsons. In this extract from its first newsletter edition, Archie Bland broke the legislation on the way in which a fashionable word invented by extremely online law entered the political current. Learn more 4 For years, I have fought against infertility and loss. Then I had a call that changed life with a psychic Elizabeth Day in London. Photography: Alice Zoo / The Guardian In a very personal room, the author and podcaster Elizabeth Day described how, desperate to have a child and angry with the fertility industry, she turned to an improbable source of help. At a certain level, she knew it was dislocated. But what did she lose? Learn more 5 The dissolving of human coloring: what the Britains are the most extremely extremely cleaner of 25 years at work Ben Giles, The Uks has above all an expert in withdrawal. Photography: Dimitris Legakis / Athena Pictures Scenes of whale whale, Ben Giles saw it and cleaned everything. Tom Lamont's last long -term reading was a fascinating meeting with a man who can restore order in the most sticky hours. Are you right to talk about this while you eat? Giles asked him. Learn more 6. If it can be found, each users can be: unmask the man behind the Tattle Life toxic gossip website Unmask the trolls. Illustration: For almost a decade, users of the sites torn the life of celebrities and ordinary people, while the identity of its creators has remained a mystery. All this changed when a couple became super detective. They explained to Sali Hughes why they wanted to see Tattle close for good. Learn more

