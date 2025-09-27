Who operates Imran Khan's X account? Pak Minister Khawaja Asif has taken over for interview





The Pakistani Minister of Defense, Khawaja Asif, was recently caught up in an interview on his allegation according to which the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans X (formerly Twitter) was operated in India. However, during a recent interview with American-British journalist Mehdi Hasan, Aif contradicted himself by saying that Imran Khan directed his X account from Pakistans Adiala prison.

The Pakistani Minister of Defense, Khawaja Asif, also said that the Pakistan relationship with China is tested in time (file / reuters)

When faced with the contradiction, the Minister of Pakistans of Defense was disturbed.

Here is what happened

In an interview, Hasan questioned as a recent legal hearing about Imran Khan in which his lawyer affirms that the former Prime Minister had to join Via Whatsapp, and the trial continued even if the judge and Khan could not agree. When asked if it was a fair path, said AIF, it didn't happen.

He (Imran Khan) operates a Twitter Twitter account, you know, said Asif.

Hasan immediately retorted, you said he operated in India the other day. I saw you say that.

Without a direct response, answered with it, what is the truth then? And was met with such Hasan rotaté.

You have made two different allegations, said the journalist. Is it Imran in his prison cell or is it India?

Obviously shaken by this, the Minister of Pakistans of Defense said that he operates from the cell, he should at least identify who works.

When he was asked what evidence he had to say that the Khans account was being operated in India, AIF said that he could not publicly disclose the proof, to which Hasan then asked why to make such a complaint, and AIF said no, because that is there.

He also said that he was making the complaint on the basis of all, information and that no one declares it openly. “”

Minister of Pak links to us, China

Asif has also spoken of Pakistan links with the United States and China because the last two countries are in journalization. Asif said that the Pakistani relationship with China is tested in time and that Pakistan is not afraid that their flirtatious relationship with the United States compromises their links with China.

When asked who makes him the strategic relationship of the Pakistans in the future, the United States or China, because it cannot be with both, AIF has agreed and said that, in the past, even today and in the future also, China has been a very reliable ally, a very reliable supplier of weapons of all kinds for us. Our air force, submarines and planes. Our submarines are from there. Almost a large part of our arms comes from China and our defense cooperation increases. It is much more robust than before, with China … The main reason is the lack of reliability of other sources like the United States of America.

