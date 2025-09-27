Pakistan intelligence scandal: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif admits sharing an unproven assertion of “India” on Imran Khan's X account | VIRAL VIDEO | World News





The Pakistani Minister of Defense, Khawaja Asif, found himself in a public contradiction on the management of the X account (previously Twitter) of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview with the British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan.

Asif, having previously accused Khan's social media operated from India, had trouble explaining this fact behind his current Khan claim operating the account from Pakistan Adiala prison.

Mehdi Hasan: According to Imran Khans's lawyer, Salman Akram Raja, the trial was led on a WhatsApp call without any audio or out. However, in a way, the procedure continued.

Khawaja Asif: It's a lie. Imran Khan directs Twitter in prison.

Mehdi Hasan: But pic.twitter.com/oefq5dguca Laiba (@thelaibapti) September 26, 2025

The contradiction on access x of Khan

The argument began with Asif, in response to requests on the impartiality of the Khan trial, saying: “He (Imran Khan) performs a Twitter account (now x) of Twitter, you know.”

Journalist Mehdi Hasan quickly counted this assertion by attracting the attention of the Minister of Defense to his previous public affirmation: “You mentioned that he was known to be based in India the other day. I saw you say.”

Obviously rocked, AIF refused to give a direct response, saying “What is the truth then?” Hasan kept it on the spot, highlighting the two contradictory accusations: “Is it Imran in his prison cell or is it India?”

The Minister of Defense then fell from the categorical position which either “or he works on the cell, or he should at least tell us who works”.

“ Intelligence '' cited for complaint in India

Questioned by Hasan to show proof of the serious accusation that Khan's X account was managed by India, Asif was reluctant.

“I cannot publicly reveal the evidence,” said Asif, saying that he had accused because “that's it”. He then admitted that the accusation was on “obviously, intelligence”, but recognized: “No one speaks so openly”.

On strategic links: China vs. WE

The interview also turned to Pakistan foreign policy, in particular with the United States and China, commented two nations as “recorders”.

The Minister of Defense has dismissed the fears that the recent report of Pakistan with the United States risks undermining his longtime alliance with Beijing. He described the American relationship as “flirtatious” but reaffirmed China as a fundamental strategic partner of Pakistan.

“In the past, today and even in the future too, China has been an extremely reliable ally, an extremely reliable supplier of weapons of each type,” said Asif. He concluded that China is always the best strategic partner due to the “lack of reliability perceived from other sources such as the United States of America”.

