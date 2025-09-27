Guess the figure of 'M. I was appointed Chairman of the PSI Board of Directors







Jakarta – Figure 'M.Who will hold the post of chairman of the board of directors Indonesian solidarity party (PSI) Another question mark. The Director of Indonesian Political Parameters (PPI) Adi Prayitno mentioned the two figures mentioned to “Mr. J namely the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) And Jeffrie Geanie which is one of the founders of PSI. “The possibility is 2. First second Jokowi Jeffrie Govani. These two figures are also with the initial J at the start of his name,” said Adi when he was contacted on Saturday (09/27/2025). Scroll to continue with content Adi considered that the strong figure referred to “Mr. I drove to Jokowi. Because according to him, Jokowi is synonymous with PSI. “Although this is still speculative, the public believes that I in question are Jokowi. Because Jokowi is very synonymous with PSI. To date and so Jokowi is the political kiai of PSI executives,” he said. Adi then tackled the Jokowi declaration which was ready to support PSI when the party congress bearing the elephant took place. If it's true, J is Jokowi, Adi assesses that it is a gift for PSI, so that there are figures that will become central. “Especially at the PSI Congress some time ago, Jokowi when the remarks were ready, everything won the PSI. Of course, it would be a great gift for PSI if the initial Jokowi,” he said. However, if I are Jeffrie Geovanie, it's no longer a surprise. Adi considered Jeffrie Geovanie was an old figure who was one of the founders of PSI. “Even if in the end the figure of J was not Jokowi, simply call Jeffrie Geovanie, of course, not a surprise. Because the central figure of PSI today is Jokowi who has not officially joined PSI,” said Adi. “And Jeffrie is a former figure at the PSI, so it is not surprising that he is the chairman of the PSI board of directors,” he continued. Ketum Psi Kaesang Pangarep previously revealed the figure of “M. I was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors. He mentioned the history of “M. Who has two professions. “(The history) of politicians and businessmen,” Kaesang told journalists after the inauguration in the region of Thamrin, Central Jakarta, Friday (09/26/2025). Kaesang explained that the figure of “Mr. I will be announced in the near future. But the announcement was made after PSI announced the vice-president. “God wants it, as soon as possible (advertise” MR “), as soon as possible. But that could be the first Wattum first,” he said. (Eva / HDI)

