new York [Pakistan]September 27 (Ani): In a moment of public embarrassment, the Minister of Pakistans of Defense, Khawaja Asif, found himself taken in a flagrant contradiction, confronted with difficult questions on his baseless and contradictory allegations concerning the activity of the social media of the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During an interview with British journalist Mehdi Hasan, Asif said that Imran Khan exploited his Twitter account from the interior of Adiala prison in Pakistan.

However, when it is countered by Hasan on the Defense Ministers, says that the Khans account was under the control of the India, the minister tried Backpedal, stammer while trying to respond.

You might be interested in

He operates a Twitter account of the prison cell, said to Hasan, who then toasted the Minister of Defense, saying: You said he operated from India the other day you said that India controlled his Twitter account that you had just made two different allegations. Is it Imran in his prison cell or is it India?

The Pakistani Minister of Defense, visibly agitated, replied, either he operates from the cell, or he should at least identify who operates the prison cell.

When he was pressed further on the basis of his allegations, the Minister of Defense cited sources of intelligence but refused to share any verifiable proof.

The proof that I cannot publicly disclose the evidence, said AIF.

When in a hurry further by Hasan on the justification, if you cannot publicly disclose the evidence, why make the complaint? Asif has retorted, no, because he is there.

When he is cornered on the source of his complaint, if India controlled the Khans X account, AIF conceded, yes, on the basis of intelligence. Nobody says it openly.

Mehdi also interviewed the Minister of Defense on current Pakistani governments for the treatment of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), who has been imprisoned since August 2023, despite generalized international criticisms and UN experts qualifying his detention as illegal.

Asif has dodged the question, saying, he must prove that he has clean hands.

Imran Khan was placed in police custody of his residence in Lahore following a three -year prison sentence inflicted on a corruption case in August 2023.

Meanwhile, Asif, during the interview, also said that China was not worried that Pakistan flirts with the United States.

Earlier Thursday (local time), US President Donald Trump had welcomed Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the Asim army chief in the White House. Asif noted that the two countries have a proven partnership.

By questioning if the Pakistans now narrowly narrow relations with Trump through mineral transactions and cryptographic transactions could compromise the relationship with China, said Khwaja Asif, we do not worry, because it is a proven relationship with China, because the more you could conclude it by saying that China is not worrying about our flirts or how you call it.

Asked with whom Pakistan sees his strategic advantage and the Minister of Defense of Chinathe, said that, in the past, even today and in the future also, China has been a very reliable ally, a very reliable supplier of weapons of all kinds. Our air force, submarines and planes. Our submarines are from there. Almost a large part of our arms comes from China and our defense cooperation increases. It is much more robust than before, China, the main reason is the lack of reliability of other sources like the United States of America. (Ani)

