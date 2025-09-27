Credit: AFP via Getty

China has revealed its objective of reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs), offering an overview of the way in which global emissions could change during the next decade. In a video address at the United Nations Climate Summit on September 24, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China would reduce greenhouse gas emissions from 7% to 10% compared to peak levels by 2035.

The pace to which China reduces emissions will have a deep global impact. The country has represented 90% of the growth of the co -co -coins The programs since 2015 and it is now the biggest GHG transmitter in the world, responsible for around a third of the world total, according to the Asia Society Policy Institute, a group of reflection based in New York. Analysts warned that Chinese action could conclude or break the 2015 Paris Agreement.

In 2020, XI promised that Chinas Co The emissions culminated before 2030 and that the country would reach carbon neutrality before 2060. Some researchers say that ChinaS Co The programs will probably reach a summit soon if they do not already have them.

The latest objectives are part of the contribution of the new Chinas determined at the national level (NDC), a climate action plan that all the countries subject to the Paris Agreement must submit to the UN every five years. China has also set clean energy objectives for 2035.

The importance of the last NDC of Chinas is that its targets cover years until 2035, after the peak proposed by the country, explains Yao Zhe, researcher based in Beijing from the climate policy of Chinas to Greenpeace Asia from the East. This is the first time that China officially describes its post-pedestal plan, says Yao.

Once Chinas' emissions are dropping, global emissions will probably start to fall, explains Belinda Schpe, analyst in China at the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), a reflection group based in Helsinki. This is why these objectives are so important to the global community because they can help them understand what the trajectory of world shows might look like, she says.

It is also the first time that China has announced a goal that not only covers carbon dioxide (Co ) But all GHGs, including methane and nitrous oxide, explains Zhang Da, who seeks the energy economy and climate change at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

Ambitious or not?

Some researchers believe that the objective of reducing Chinas emissions is below what the world needs to achieve the purpose of the Paris Accords, to limit global warming to much less than 2 C above pre-industrial levels and to strive to stay below 1.5 C.

Nothing less than 20% is certainly not aligned with 2 degrees. Likewise, nothing less than 30% is certainly not aligned with 1.5 degrees, explains Lauri Myllyvirta, an analyst who followed the trends in China emissions for more than a decade and is co -founder of Creas. Myllyvirta cites her analysis of a set of future climatic scenarios used by the intergovernmental panel on climate change to help the world join the Paris Agreement.

The way in which China has defined its emission discounts as 710% of an undefined quantity, rather than specifying a year because the base of the calculation leaves the door open to short -term emissions increases, says Myllyvirta.

The different ways of China to reach the neutrality of carbon between 2030 and 2060 could lead to different quantities of cumulative emissions, explains Myllyvirta. What matters to the climate is the total quantity of ges emitted in the atmosphere over time, he says, adding that that is why the reduction of emissions quickly very early is important.

But others, such as DA, consider the Chinas targeting an important step. Reduce non-co Emissions are generally more difficult than attenuating the CO said DA. A reduction of 710% of net GHG emissions of cutting -edge levels generally involves a higher level of CO reduction.

A study by DA and colleagues1Posted in January, noted that if China reduces its energy related to energy The emissions of 1012% compared to peak levels by 2035, the country would reach its objective of being neutral in carbon before 2060. A distinct study2Also co-written by DA, noted that the two-degree temperature objective is achievable as part of the chronology of carbon neutral China.