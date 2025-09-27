Politics
Yasonna Laoly resigns from the position of Menkumham in today's memory, September 27, 2019
Jakarta Memories of TODAY, six years ago, on September 27, 2019, Yasonna Laoly officially resigned from the post of Minister of Law and Human Rights (Menkumham). The resignation was made because Yasonna would be appointed member of the Indonesian Parliament.
Previously, Joko Widodo's victory (Jokowi) in the 2014 presidential election was a blessing for executives of the Indonesian Democratic Party (PDIP). PDIP received a large part of the filling of the ministerial position. Yasonna has become one of them. He is considered capable of directing the Ministry of Law and Human Rights.
The presence of Jokowi on the national political scene has brought great blessings to PDIP. Jokowi's political career was brilliant. He has never lost in national political challenge. He was able to become mayor of Surakarta, governor of Dki Jakarta, to the president of Indonesia.
The number one in Indonesia then gave PDIP a large part to sit in the cabinet he leads. However, PDIP did not want to place ordinary frames. Jokowi and PDIP have decided to place the best executives. Yasonna was then elected Minister of Acts and Human Rights since 2014.
The election of Yasonna was not without reason. Yasonna is considered to have long experience in the field of law. This condition gave Yasonna confident that she could carry out her position correctly. He began to draw the problems encountered by the Ministry of Law and Human Rights.
He tried to improve prison conditions. He also tried to analyze the violations that took place in the prisons. However, work as Menkumham is not easy. Problems after problems are also present in his direction, such as the business of luxury corrupters in prison.
The problem made Yasonna's performance questionable. Yasonna was invited to resign. In addition, when the question of the granting of remissions to the corrupters arises. In fact, corruption is included in extraordinary crimes. This means that the impact of corruption can affect the lives of many people.
“Each prisoner has the right to be reported. But what about there are rules, so they are not given as long as they are given. Now, those who are classified as extraordinary crimes, terrorists can, why? Because it was studied when there is a Densus recommendation.”
“If there is no remission, we have to build a prison. I don't know. I have added 40 thousand to the minister. In the past, there were half of the death. 1000 to build prisons, 100 billion (Rupiah) per thousand capacity,” said Yasonna as indicated on the website.com on August 17, 2016.
Yasonna leadership has advantages and disadvantages. However, Yasonna tried to prove that she was able to work well. He also started to feel enough to become Minister of Law and Human Rights in early 2019.
In addition, Yasonna is known for having been elected member of the DPR. He will be sworn in on October 1, 2019. This condition made him decide to resign from the post of Minister of Law and Human Rights on September 27, 2019. Even if Jokowi, who was elected during the second period, renewed Yasonna as Minister of Law and Human Rights.
“I would like to thank you for the opportunity and the confidence of the president who appointed me Minister of Law and Human Rights in the Joko Widodo-Just Kalla work office and support during my mandate,” said Yasonna in his letter, quoted by the Indonesian CNN page on September 27, 2019.
Tag: Yasonna Laoly Memory TODAY JOKOWI PDIP Kemenkumham
|
Sources
2/ https://voi.id/en/amp/518553
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Size 3.2 earthquakes near San Jose Del Kabo, Los Kabus, Baja California Wall, Mexico
- Nigel Farage must form an unlikely alliance if he wants the electoral victory of landslides – it is in the national interest
- Nagaland to organize the UTT 28th Inter-district & State Table Tennis CSHIP
- Trump says he sends troops to Portland in the last deployment in American cities
- “India demonstrates the highest rates of economic growth in the context of PM Modi leadership”: Vladimir Putin
- In the United States to revoke the Visa of the Colombian Left Leader DW DW 09/27/2025
- CNN breaks the UN's talk on Netanyahu
- PSI urges President Prabowo to use authority to end the controversy of Jokowi and Gibran Diplomas
- Botman Brace leads Veldhockey about Colgate
- Japan government. The painting reviews the 30 -year average possibility for Nanikai Megaquake
- Kimmel won. And Trump does not scare anyone
- “ The monster must be arrested '' explains Erdogan as he calls for the pursuit of Netanyahu