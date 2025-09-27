Yasonna Laoly resigns from the position of Menkumham in today's memory, September 27, 2019

Jakarta Memories of TODAY, six years ago, on September 27, 2019, Yasonna Laoly officially resigned from the post of Minister of Law and Human Rights (Menkumham). The resignation was made because Yasonna would be appointed member of the Indonesian Parliament.

Previously, Joko Widodo's victory (Jokowi) in the 2014 presidential election was a blessing for executives of the Indonesian Democratic Party (PDIP). PDIP received a large part of the filling of the ministerial position. Yasonna has become one of them. He is considered capable of directing the Ministry of Law and Human Rights.

The presence of Jokowi on the national political scene has brought great blessings to PDIP. Jokowi's political career was brilliant. He has never lost in national political challenge. He was able to become mayor of Surakarta, governor of Dki Jakarta, to the president of Indonesia.

The number one in Indonesia then gave PDIP a large part to sit in the cabinet he leads. However, PDIP did not want to place ordinary frames. Jokowi and PDIP have decided to place the best executives. Yasonna was then elected Minister of Acts and Human Rights since 2014.

The election of Yasonna was not without reason. Yasonna is considered to have long experience in the field of law. This condition gave Yasonna confident that she could carry out her position correctly. He began to draw the problems encountered by the Ministry of Law and Human Rights.

He tried to improve prison conditions. He also tried to analyze the violations that took place in the prisons. However, work as Menkumham is not easy. Problems after problems are also present in his direction, such as the business of luxury corrupters in prison.

The problem made Yasonna's performance questionable. Yasonna was invited to resign. In addition, when the question of the granting of remissions to the corrupters arises. In fact, corruption is included in extraordinary crimes. This means that the impact of corruption can affect the lives of many people.

“Each prisoner has the right to be reported. But what about there are rules, so they are not given as long as they are given. Now, those who are classified as extraordinary crimes, terrorists can, why? Because it was studied when there is a Densus recommendation.”

“If there is no remission, we have to build a prison. I don't know. I have added 40 thousand to the minister. In the past, there were half of the death. 1000 to build prisons, 100 billion (Rupiah) per thousand capacity,” said Yasonna as indicated on the website.com on August 17, 2016.

Yasonna leadership has advantages and disadvantages. However, Yasonna tried to prove that she was able to work well. He also started to feel enough to become Minister of Law and Human Rights in early 2019.

In addition, Yasonna is known for having been elected member of the DPR. He will be sworn in on October 1, 2019. This condition made him decide to resign from the post of Minister of Law and Human Rights on September 27, 2019. Even if Jokowi, who was elected during the second period, renewed Yasonna as Minister of Law and Human Rights.

“I would like to thank you for the opportunity and the confidence of the president who appointed me Minister of Law and Human Rights in the Joko Widodo-Just Kalla work office and support during my mandate,” said Yasonna in his letter, quoted by the Indonesian CNN page on September 27, 2019.

Tag: Yasonna Laoly Memory TODAY JOKOWI PDIP Kemenkumham