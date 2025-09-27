After 6 years, Erdogan is back in the White House what happened, why is important





Visit the White House of Erdogan: When Donald Trump Welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House This week, he marked the first time that the leaders of the two countries have gathered since 2019. A day later, Friday, Turkish Airlines announced that it would order 75 Boeing 787 planes and finished negotiations to buy 150,737 maximum planes, subject to drivers.

The announcement of this long -standing agreement was the first result of the meeting of the two leaders. Two thorny shows in Türkiye obtaining F-35 jets in the United States and abandoning or reducing the purchase of oil in Russia would have seen progress, although the details are not yet known.

Before the meeting, on Wednesday, the Minister of Turkey, Alpslan Bayraktar, said that his country had signed a 20 -year agreement with the commercial company Mercuria to buy us liquefied natural gas. The story continues below this announcement Why the American-Turkey links have embittered after 2019 Relations between NATO allies in the United States and Turkey have been heavy for the past decade. The cold deepened after 2019 for several reasons. Among the biggest factors were Ankaras' decision to buy the Russian manufacturing S-400 air defense system. This led Washington to expel Turkey from the F-35 Fighter Jet program, where Turkey was both a manufacturer and a buyer. The Americans feared that the use of S-400 air surface missile systems by Turkey can mean that the Russians obtain information on F-35s, among the most advanced American fighter planes. It was the previous Trump administration that used opponents of counter-Americas through ACT (CAATSA) sanctions on Turkey and ejected it from the jet program. Washington DC and Ankara also disagreed with the extent of the action that Turkey should take against Kurdish fighters within Syrian territory. Turkey has long led a battle against the Kurdish insurgents, which he calls terrorists. The story continues below this announcement Then, after Joe Biden came to power, he looked at a distance from a Turkey where democracy and civil freedoms slipped under Erdogan and who insisted to maintain links with Russia. What changed under Trump 2.0? Turkey, with the largest NATO army standing in the second row in the United States and with its strategic geographic location, the two great wars that are raging right now, between Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Palestine, and the United States would like it as a trading voice by its side. Trump and Erdogan also seek greater economic advantages of an improved relationship, hoping to achieve the commercial objective of $ 100 billion set during Trump 1.0. So, this is the fact that the two administrations are now largely agree on Syria, choosing to support the new president, Ahmad Al-Sharaa, who came to power after the fall of Bashar al-Assad last year. The story continues below this announcement The biggest problem remains the huge oil purchases from Turkey from Russia, it is the third larger buyer after China and India. Erdogan also remains a strict critic of the “iron” ally of America Israel. Trump urged Erdogan to abandon the purchase of oil and hinted at the outlet for the F-35 pipeline. Turkey wants the new fighter planes, while Wars rage on its sides and Israel, in particular, becomes more and more bellicose. What happened after the meeting? The details are rare, but the meeting was cordial and the two leaders rented themselves. At a press conference before the closer meeting, Trump said about Erdogan, we had a very good relationship for a long time. He is a hard man. It is a guy who is very obstinate. Usually I don't like people of opinion, but I still like this one. The story continues below this announcement Erdogan said he was very happy to be in the White House and wanted the bonds of the two countries to be taken at a very different level. About Russian oil, Trump “ felt confident '' Erdogan would stop. Do you know why? Because he can buy it from many other people. About the F-35, said Trump, I think he's going [Erdogan] succeed in buying the things he wants to buy. No announcements on one or the other of the problems has yet been made.

