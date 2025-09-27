Politics
Boris Johnson said he would never accept a digital identity card – 13 eyes rolling reactions that are worth scanning
Ah, Boris Johnson. Do you remember him? Or have you punished all this period in recent history?
Well, the former Prime Minister is back by making waves today, using his illegible column … Sorry and unavoidable “Daily Mail” to swing against the digital identity program proposed by the Labor government.
I will never accept an identity card from the government. I will never use one. If I am asked to produce one, I will refuse – and I hope you do it toohttps://t.co/hiefcmx9a
– Boris Johnson (@Borisjohnson) September 26, 2025
The intrepid Boris writing::
“No, no, no, a thousand times no. I will not wear an identity card. I refuse Blank point to register for a Crackpot work scheme to control the British population. If I get a correspondence on the question of any emanation of the State, I will simply tear it.”
He continues by saying that he opposed the idea when former Labor Head Tony Blair mentioned the same idea.
By the way, it turns out that Boris is not the only one to have a historical opposition to the idea.
Theres always a tweet. https://t.co/yv9kr4s2g8
– Queen Bee (@KingBobiv)) September 25, 2025
But we get out! Boris' courageous position on digital identifiers quickly attracted the anger of Twitter / X jokes, many of which have made similar points.
1 and 1
Do not worry, you only need it if you intend to work to make a living.
– Larry le chat (@ number 10cat) September 26, 2025
2
It is a requirement for workers, Boris.
– Mike TAPP MP (@MiketApptweets) September 26, 2025
3 and 3
Eh? https://t.co/wxzwatt629 pic.twitter.com/vj0ia5rfll
– Mbrant75 (@ mbrant75) September 27, 2025
4
You have introduced the cocovid pass.
– Klaus (@bigsexyklaus) September 26, 2025
5
It is easy for people like this to say that they will never accept it, knowing very well that they will never be invited to prove that they were not an illegal immigrant
– Kierran Xez (@xezthetix) September 27, 2025
6.
Boris, you know a passport and a driving license are government identity cards, right?
Where do you flash your successful subscription at the airport?
– Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi (@mansurqr) September 26, 2025
7
Fortunately Boris, I don't think anyone will never expect you to produce an identity card because this haircut you are simple
– Sportsadme (@Sportmadme) September 26, 2025
8
Did you also say that you had not violated the comfortable rules, so who believes what you say about anything?
– Shane Brown (@ shanebrown74) September 26, 2025
9.
If you say that you never accept the card, how can you refuse to use it or produce it?
– Bigdgramps (@ bigdgramps46079) September 27, 2025
10
If you say that you are against something, I immediately know that you are for that.
– James Martin Charlton (@jmc_fire) September 26, 2025
11
Do not worry that everyone knows who you are and can refuse the service # R4TODAY https://t.co/2iqwdx5bnz
– Poptunes (@catofbengals) September 27, 2025
12
The government of Boris Johnson has introduced the obligation to show a photographic identity document to vote in person in the British parliamentary and English local elections through the 2022 elections. # R4TODAY https://t.co/u8gfrw3fph
– Phil (@phillip_thomaz) September 27, 2025
13
Yes, we already know that you are a prolific circuit breaker with your history, so nothing new here.
Do jog. https://t.co/wtkfcmvhoo
– Hope (@ billiebobs66) September 27, 2025
Source: Twitter / X / Borisjohnson
