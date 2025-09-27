Tiktok follows an unusual diagram of commercial transactions under the Trump administration

In his 2000 book, The America We Mresery, Donald Trump wrote What worked wonderfully throughout American history is the fontarket economy.

By definition, such a system is characterized by minimal government involvement; In the absence of the type of bureaucratic influence which stifles the competition. For capitalists, this is the characteristic of the economic prosperity of the Americas.

But, in Trumps, the second mandate as president, his White House pushed the limits of a limited intervention approach to the private sector, of a system formerly defended by the Republicans and the President himself. The administration played an unusually significant role in the organization of commercial transactions and, in an increasing number of cases, the government even takes a piece of pie.

The latest example should come in the form of What Trump called Huge costs that the United States will lose in the negotiation of an agreement to turn the Chinese social media application Tiktok in an American entity. The Wall Street Journal believes that it will be a payment of several billion dollars A large amount for direct discussions with President Xi Jinping and other Chinese officials.

Last month, the administration also participated by almost 10% in Intel by converting subsidies from the Biden era in stock. Tamias manufacturers NVIDIA and AMD The government promised 15% of their income from flea sales in China. In addition, the Pentagon recently bought $ 400 million In stock of a mining company of critical minerals and plans to acquire equity in the defense giant Lockheed MartinAlso.

The measures are motivated by a coherent belief in the Trump administration according to which the government should obtain a reduction in any major transaction which stems from the presidents office, said Scott Lincicome, vice-president of the economy and trade at the Cato Institute. It is a kind of classic vision of a real estate profession, as opposed to a statesman and a steward of the American economy.

Trump officials argue that the agreements have been in the national interests of the country due to national security risks, especially in critical industries such as advanced technologies. As for Tiktok, a bipartite law required that his parent company, Bytedance, will be deposited with its American operations or faces a prohibition on the problems of data confidentiality.

However, the series of agreements raises questions about the fact that certain companies have one step ahead of competition, as for precious government contracts, or promote the navigation of federal regulations compared to their counterparts.

The White House minimizes its tangles with companies and plays its other deregulation efforts. An administration official underlined A report by the Council of Economic Advisors This concluded that the elimination of regulatory policies from Biden administrations would stimulate sufficient economic growth to reduce the deficit by $ 1.1 billion to 2.9 billions of dollars over the next decade.

In a statement, the spokesperson for the White House, Kush Desai, said that Washington, the commitment of DCS blind to the consensual orthodoxy that has ignored the realities of the world is exactly the reason why the Americans and America have been left behind: do not seek any further than the unbalanced free trade arrangements which allow the foreign cheating industrial. The administration simultaneously pushes free market policies such as rapid deregulation and tax reductions in the working class that work while rectifying the latest American policies that have not worked to protect our national and economic security.

According to most accounts, the volume and scope of these agreements that Trump has continued in office are unprecedented. When you have perpetual participation in a company, it fundamentally changes the dynamics, said Lincicome. Did not speak of a punctual agreement.

All these transactions, continued Lincicome, has a point of pain or a lever point which really puts the success or failure at the discretion of the president himself, and the Trump administration seems more and more willing to use this lever effect to exploit this point of pain to achieve what they want.

Some leverage include subsidies and approved loans under his predecessor, Joe Biden, whom Commerce Secretary Howard Luxe told legislators this summer that he would revise. We should obtain a state of equity for our money, Lutnick told CNBC, Instead of simply giving subsidies.

The senator of Vermont Bernie Sanders, a self -proclaimed democratic socialist, supported the administration Take equity equity to Intel. Meanwhile, senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Who supported a similar concept in 2022, Criticized the agreement. What is the American public from this agreement? She asked in a letter from Lunick. An extremely risky investment.

In another agreement, Japanese Steel demanded the approval of the foreign investment committee in the United States, or CFIUS, for its attempt to buy American steel. The president made an order asking CFIUS to launch a new exam before later announcing plans for the transaction. The administration received a symbolic part of gold in the context of the approval of the acquisition, allowing Trump officials to compete large veto powers on the critical decisions of the company. Recently, the White House said it arrested the company's decision To close a plant in Illinois.

International President of United Steelworkers, David McCall, said Trump had taken a surprising degree of personal power on a company, describing the agreement. Companies that attach the government probably continued after Trump has left his duties and he does not know if, and when he never expires.

Justin Wolfers, an economist of the University of Michigan, said that agreements constitute a crying capitalism, in which relations with bureaucrats influence the normal conditions of the market. He argued that managers could use gentle pressure, with the Intel agreement, for example, to convince companies to buy computer fleas that they did not want to buy. For competitors, anyone who puts you pressure to buy a set of computer fleas that you did not want to buy your business aggravate, added Wolfers.

The US government previously took measures to stabilize industry during ballast and recession, such as the 2008 financial crisis, but generally with the intention of possibly freeing temporary government control companies. The Trump administration is trying to do exactly this by putting mortgage guarantors Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac on the market.

According to John Rosen, professor of economics at New Haven University, other presidents have exercised their power to put their weight on the scale of business for their friends, such as Oracles Larry Ellison, an ally Trump and an investor in the Tiktok agreement.

In general, the American system is supposed to say that the government simply establishes the rules; He does not choose the winners and the losers, said Rosen. But as with everything that is Trump, he is more flamboyant and visible on this subject.