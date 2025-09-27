Trump promises intense talks to continue until the agreement reaches free hostages, finish the Gaza War





US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he organized intensive talks with the Middle East nations on a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and that Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group of Hamas were aware of the discussions, which, according to him, would continue as long as necessary.

After having met this week of leaders and officials of several Muslim majority countries to discuss the plans to end the war, Trump wrote on his social application Truth according to which he is pleased to announce that we had very inspired and productive discussions with the community of the Middle East concerning Gaza.

Intense negotiations have lasted for four days and will continue as long as necessary to obtain successfully agreement. All the countries of the region are involved, Hamas is very aware of these discussions, and Israel has been informed at all levels, including Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, said Trump, referring to the Prime Minister by his nickname.

Trump added: there is more good will and enthusiasm to conclude an agreement, after so many decades, than never before. Everyone is delighted to put this period of death and darkness behind them. It is an honor to be part of this negotiation. We must recover the hostages and obtain a permanent and permanent peace!

The position of social media occurred a few hours after Trump told journalists that an agreement to end the war and release the hostages was very close, a preaching that he had made several times since his return to the White House earlier this year.

I think we have an agreement on Gaza very close to an agreement on Gaza, he said before leaving the White House to attend the Ryder Cup golf tournament in New York. It seems that we have an agreement on Gaza. Well, you make it known.

It will be an agreement that will bring back the hostages. It will be an agreement that ends the war. It's going to be peace, Trump continued. I think we have an agreement.

Trump said on Thursday that he should meet Netanyahu in Washington on Monday before the finalization of the agreement.

Sitting at the main table, L / R, the Minister of Foreign Water Affairs Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of Indonesia Prabowo Subbowo, the President of Qatar, the Emir Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly attends a multilateral meeting to discuss the situation in Gaza, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23 2025. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

During Tuesday's meeting with the Arab and Muslims leaders, Trump presented an American plan to end the war, release the hostages and establish an organ director of non-hamas in Gaza to administer the band.

While the Arab and Muslims leaders welcomed the proposal, Israel and Hamas have not yet done the same.

Friday, Netanyahus 'remarks before the United Nations General Assembly, committing to continuing the war launched by October 7, 2023 led by Hamas, until all Israels' objectives have been achieved, said that he was not yet ready to accept the Trump plan, that Israeli television reported that the Prime Minister is confronted with American pressure to accept.

The news of Channel 13 cited Israeli sources which said that the patience of the administration was thinking during the Gaza War, with Israel more and more in recent days to support a hostage liberation agreement that ends the war.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and the Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer (R) speak with the American envoy in the Middle East Steve Witkoff (L), during the Prime Minister's visit to Washington, DC on July 7, 2025. (Avi Ohayon / GPO)

According to Kan’s public broadcaster, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, and his son -in -law Jared Kushner told Netanyahu on Thursday at a meeting in New York that the president thought that the time has come to endeavor to end the war. “

“Bibi, the time has come,” added the pair.

The broadcaster also said that there were several clauses in the American plan to put an end to the war that Netanyahu firmly opposes, which he and the Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer relayed to Witkoff and Kushner, who aimed to obtain an agreement before the Prime Minister's planned meeting with Trump at the White House on Monday.

“Any proposal must include the total collapse of Hamas. We will not compromise on this subject,” Netanyahu's unnamed associations told Kan, one day after Channel 12 news reported the Prime Minister's discomfort in certain parts of the proposal.

The special envoy of the White House, Steve Witkoff, on the right, and Jared Kushner are waiting for the arrival of President Donald Trump at Teterboro airport in Teterboro, NJ, July 13, 2025.

Kushner, who was a key player in Trumps 2020 Deal of the Century Peace Plan and the Abraham agreements, was strongly involved in the creation of the framework with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The plan of the White House is strongly based on that made by Blair and revealed by the time of Israel last week. The former British Prime Minister held marathon meetings with regional leaders to join his support for his initiative, which would establish a transitional director who can administer Gaza until a reformed Palestinian authority is ready to take over.

The agencies contributed to this report.

