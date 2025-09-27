Politics
PM Modi inaugurates the Swadeshi 4G BSNLS network of Odisha
On the occasion of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Silver Jubilee, the PM also ordered more than 97,500 4G mobile laps, including 92,600 4G technological sites of the telecommunications service provider. Photo: x / @ narendramod via pti photo
In a major boost to the telecommunications infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated on Saturday September 27, 2025).
On the occasion of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Silver Jubilee, the PM also ordered more than 97,500 4G mobile laps, including 92,600 4G technological sites of the telecommunications service provider.
These laps were built at a cost of around 37,000 crosses with “Swadeshi” technology.
The launch of the Swadeshi 4G battery marked the entrance to India in a nations league such as Denmark, Sweden, South Korea and China, which manufactures local telecommunications equipment. The network made in India is based on the cloud, ready in the future and can pass transparent to 5G, said an official.
The deployment of the 4G “Swadeshi” 4G network is an in -line transformative step with the vision of the Prime Ministers of a digital India, punctuating the digital fracture and empowering rural communities, while opening the way to the upgrading and integration of BSNLS 5G, said an official declaration.
More than 26,700 non -connected villages, including 2,472 of Odisha, in distant, border and left -wing areas, affected by extremism will receive a link with this launch.
This will serve more than 20 new Lakh subscribers, according to the press release.
These towers are solar energy, making it a larger group of green telecommunications sites and a step forward in sustainable infrastructure.
Outside, the Prime Minister also unveiled the 100% 4G saturation network in India through Bharat Nidhi Digital, where 29,000 to 30,000 villages are connected to a project in missionary mode.
Published – September 27, 2025 12:20 p.m.
|
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/pm-modi-inaugurates-bsnl-swadeshi-4g-network-from-odisha/article70101174.ece
