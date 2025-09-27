The Autonomous Region of Xinjiang Stop marked its 70th anniversary this week with celebrations attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the first head of state to participate personally in such an event in the history of the regions.

XI, joined by other senior Chinese Communist Party leaders (CPC), went to Western China to commemorate the moment when the Xinjiang went from provincial status in 1955 to become the second autonomous region of the country, according to interior Mongolia.

After having examined the reports of local government and party officials, XI urged efforts to build a modern socialist Xinjiang characterized by unity, harmony, prosperity, wealth, cultural progress and a solid ecological environment, where people live and work in peace and content. He stressed that over the past 70 years, Xinjiang has undergone deep changes, leading all ethnic groups to protect national unity, ethnic solidarity and social stability while progressing economic and social development.

Wang Huning, president of the National Committee of the Political Consultation Conference of the Chinese peoples, delivered the opening speech, stressing that the brilliant achievements of the Xinjiangs were made possible within the framework of the CPC central committees.

Autonomous regions of Chinas

China currently has five autonomous regions: Tibet (Xizang), Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, Xinjiang and Guangxi. Regional autonomy, consecrated in the Constitution, serves as a model of governance in areas with large populations of ethnic minorities. These regions operate at the same administrative level as the provinces, but with greater cultural and legislative flexibility. Beyond them, there are also 30 autonomous prefectures and more than 120 autonomous counties across the country.

The concept was shaped in the 1950s, the Minister of the time, Zhou Enlai, playing a central role. Zhou has promoted the integration of minority executives into the CPC and called for cultural and linguistic protections. In his 1957 speech, a few questions about the ethnic policy of our country, he insisted that ethnic languages ​​must be respected and supported, with dominant local languages ​​serving as an average principal written in autonomous areas.

Economic growth and poverty reduction

A new government report has highlighted Xinjiang’s progress since 2012, when China has entered what it calls the new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The CPC guidelines of the White Paper to go on Xinjiang in the new era: practices and achievements noted that more than 3 million people had come out of rural poverty, winning a complete victory against poverty by 2020.

Between 2012 and 2024, Xinjiang GDP increased from 750 billion yuan to more than 2 yuan billions (around 280 billion US dollars). Employment increased by 11.6% in the same period, reaching 13.9 million in 2024. Urban employment alone represented 8.18 million jobs, or almost 59% of the total.

The Xinjiang has also become a key center of the Belt and Road initiative, with freight trains in China-Europe through the region exceeding 16,400 trips in 2024.

Ethnic diversity

Brarding eight countries, such as Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, India, Mongolia, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tadjikistan, Xinjiang is one of the most ethnically diverse regions of Chinas. While Uighurs are the largest group, the region also houses Kazakhs, Mongols, Hui and Han Chinese. Ethnic groups recognized for Chinas 56, around 50 are represented in the Xinjiang.

Bdf Visited the Mongolian autonomous prefecture of Bortala, established in 1952, where Mongols now represent only 5% of the population but retain cultural and administrative autonomy. Local chief Ayigul Jumatai described his village as a large family from Uyghours, Mongols, Han and Kazakhs living together. The Mongolian presence dates back to the 18th century, when the Chahar groups settled in the region to help secure the western border of Chinas.

Local officials often describe ethnic coexistence with the metaphor of pomegranate seeds, many distinct but united. Our communities have long lived in harmony, respecting each other's differences while finding common ground, said Huang Xueli of the Bortalas Culture and Tourism Department.

Culture and tourism

Cultural development has also widened. The Xinjiang now has 195 institutions for the protection of cultural heritage and 150 registered museums. Tourism jumped, the number of visitors going from 48.6 million in 2012 to more than 302 million in 2024.

Come and visit the Xinjiang! said Refkat Abduwali, a tourist guide from the autonomous prefecture Ili Kazakh, in an interview with Bdf. Try our local food, see the beauty of our land and experience the diversity of our people.