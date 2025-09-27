



Posted on: September 27, 2025 01:06 PM ist Modi has laid foundation stones for the expansion of eight Iit across the country, which will create a capacity of 10,000 new students in the next four years Jharsuguda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed on Saturday evaluated development projects to more than 60,000 crores in sectors such as telecommunications, railways and higher education, from Odishas Jharsuguda. PM Modi ordered more than 97,500 rpm 4G telecommunications built with Swadeshi BSNLS technology. (@Narendramodi) Modi has thrown foundation stones for the expansion of eight Iit across the country, which will create a capacity of 10,000 new students in the next four years. He reported the Amrit Bharat Express connecting Berhampur to Udhna in the Surat Gujarats district. Modi has devoted to the nation the doubling of the 34 km Koraputbauguda 34 km rail line and the 82 km ManabarkoraputGorapy section, built at a cost of 1,400 crore. He ordered more than 97,500 4G telecommunications laps built with Swadeshi BSNLS technology. He inaugurated a 5 km overflight in the city of Sambalpur, built at a cost of 273 Core. It was the sixth visit of the Prime Ministers in Odisha in 15 months since the BJP came to power in the state in June 2024. Modis' visit to Jharsuguda occurs after a seven -year gap. He came to town on September 22, 2018 to inaugurate the second Odishas commercial airport. See less 60,000 CR of Odisha, report the amrit bharat train “>

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-unveils-projects-worth-rs-60-000-cr-from-odisha-flags-off-amrit-bharat-train-101758958564343.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

