



Chinese President Xi Jinping participated in the Chinese swimming day, sending a powerful message that swimming is a permanent competence with the power to transform lives. The president of World Aquatics, Husain Al Musallam, visited Beijing to mark the occasion, and congratulated the swimming day in China for having encouraged participation in sport at all levels. With the city which takes care of the next aquatic sporting events to come, notably the super final of the world of the World Cup of Aquatic Diving and the World Aquatic Swimming Championships (25m) in 2026, as well as the aquatic world championships in 2029, President Al Musallam also granted the title of Beijing: the aquatic capital 2025-2029. “This event is a powerful reminder that swimming is for everyone – each age, each background, all capacities” By President of the aquatic world Husain al musallam China shows the world what is possible when an entire nation gathers to promote swimming – for the health, security and joy of sport, said President Al Musallam. We applaud the Chinese government, Chinese Swimming Association, and each coach, swimmer and family participating in this beautiful celebration today, being part of more than 200 million daily commitments in swimming in China. From the basis to grandeur, China Swim Day consists in building a swimming culture that lasts a lifetime. The aquatical world championships swimmer The gold medalist James Gibson and the legendary world aquatic polo shirt Felipe Perrone were among the world stars representing the world of aquatic people who joined the celebrations through China, with events that take place in cities such as Shanghai, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Nanjing, Shenzhen and Wuhan. World Aquatics encourages countries around the world to promote swimming power of swimming and unite communities through water sports.

