Trump cheerfully displays his corruption and gets away with it | Donald Trump





While the Watergate scandal took place, new editions of the Washington Post newspaper were rushed to the White House at night so that Richard Nixon, the president, can prepare for each devastating revelation.

Half a century later, Donald Trump does not seem to fear the titles of the first explosive page or shocking malfunction. Usually because he wrote them himself.

The determination of the American presidents to break with his predecessors includes a desire to cry out on the row roofs that past presidents would have set out all the tendons to hide.

And the consequence, according to the observers, is that prevailing on Brazen deserves a perverse credit for authenticity and eliminates the bite of the scandals that were put at the end of their careers when they were discovered by journalists.

It is a dangerous notion that, just because a president chooses to be corrupted openly in public, he is OK, said Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics of the University of Virginia. People say, well, if it was really corrupt, it would be hidden. It is a false hypothesis, but many people have it. It is a new theory of scandal.

Trump delivered one of his most flagrant examples last weekend. In an article on social networks addressed directly to Pam Bondi, the Attorney General, the president failed about the lack of legal action against James Comey, the former FBI director, Adam Schiff, the Senator of California, and Letitia James, the prosecutor general of New York.

We can no longer delay, he kills our reputation and our credibility. They dismissed me twice and charged me (5 times!), On nothing. Justice must be done now, he wrote, before deleting the message and publishing another Bondi support.

It was a clearly obvious effort to order the Ministry of Justice to take measures against its political opponents. On Thursday, the agency followed by the charge of Comey of false declarations and obstruction on the testimony of the Congress on the survey on contacts between the Trumps 2016 campaign and Russia.

Democrats have described him as a shameful attack on the rule of law, the last of a series of movements that threatened traditional independence justice services. But the Republicans, who five decades ago forced Nixon to resign on the burglary of Watergate and the concealment that followed, was mainly silent. There was no suspicion of Trump's dismissal on what many considered to be an impeccable offense.

Richard Painter, a former chief lawyer for the ethics of the White House, said: this is what prosecutors do in dictatorships. They want to run this thing Comey who has no merit. This is what they do in Russia. You can piss from Putin and you find yourself in gulag somewhere. It's not, I thought, how we want to manage our country.

If prevailing on the virtue of the fondym is a superpower, its ability to flood the area is another. He has spent the last decade to prove the thesis that if a crisis can reverse a politician, a hundred crises are subject to the law of decreasing returns. His Watergate, every day, read a title on the rampart website this week.

In a 2005 conversation captured on a Hollywood access band published in 2016, he described his approach to women: I just start kissing them … And when you are a star, they let you do it. You can do anything … enter them by the pussy.

He urged foreign governments to investigate political opponents. During a 2016 campaign rally, Russia said Russia, if you listen, I hope you can find the 30,000 e-mails that are missing, referring to the Hillary Clinton e-mails. In 2019, he publicly called on China to target Joe Biden, saying: China should start an investigation into the Bidens.

In an interview with NBC News 2017, Trump openly declared that he had dismissed Comey because of this Russia thing, referring to an investigation into the interference of the Russian elections. This admission was cited in the Special Council of the Special Council that Robert Muellers reports as potential proof of obstruction of justice, but Trump considered it a decisive action rather than reprehensible acts.

Trump expressed any contrition on the fatal insurgency at the American Capitol on January 6, 2021, but rather persisted by his false assertion of a stolen election, praised the rioters as a patriots and published a forgiveness for his forgiveness during his first day in power.

In May of this year, the president said that he would accept a luxury plane of $ 400 million in Qatar and use it as Air Force One, defending the arrangement as a gesture of good faith despite the concerns that he could violate the US constitutions clause. The Trump organization, led by the presidents of two oldest sons, concluded a series of lucrative transactions in the Middle East.

The violations have become so thick and rapid that they have become banal for a numb and desensitized audience. Sabato commented: it becomes a background noise. If there are bad news on a particular person or category of public policy, it is less important because you expect it. What did Trump do today? Then you raise your shoulders and take your third cup of coffee.

Kurt Bardella, a political commentator, agrees that Trump being Trump has no shock value, especially since he previewed many of his actions during the electoral campaign. It is standardized against when someone acts completely out of character: Whoa, where does it come from? I never expected that this person acts this way.

The news cycle at the rate of lightning allows Trump to easily pass from the scandal of the day, adds Bardella. Watergate was so powerful, [Monica] Lewinsky was so powerful because it was a singular goal for an extended period. Now we consider a long cycle of new things that actually lasts an entire week, while before a week, it was a blip on the radar.

Despite this, Trump faced a dam of proceedings, ethical complaints and requests for surveys. But the Republicans control the two chambers of the Congress and showed little appetite to impose responsibility. He spent a decade to purge party criticism and reshaped him in his own image.

Wendy Schiller, professor of political science at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, said: the institutional structures that should be offset, which should face and say: Oh, it is terrible, it breaks the law, are completely absent. They were co -opted or taken care of by the Republican Party or the Conservative Supreme Court.

There is no counteract to say to the American people, it is not an acceptable behavior. I don't think Trump gets credit for flooding the area or his strategy is particularly remarkable. It is because he sterilized the congress and bought the Supreme Court. There is no one, literally, who can stop it.

Pam Bondi, the Attorney General. Photography: Alex Brandon / AP

Trumps boasting of driving that others would also hide a particular rope with his Make America support base again (Maga). In a presidential debate in October 2016, when Hillary Clinton accused him of avoiding taxes for years, Trump responded with challenge: it makes me intelligent.

In a subsequent episode of Saturday Night Live, the actor Dave Chappelle argued that such moments Humanized Trump: his blunt admission of a game made it relatable, not elitist. Chappelle said: The reason he liked, it is because the people of Ohio have never seen someone like him. This is what I call an honest liar.

Years later, it still holds with the faithful of Maga. John Zogby, an author and sounder, observed: for voters who want to rage against the machine, instead of being elected president and chief of the machine, it is the guy who feels that he was set up to apply and live the rage against the machine.

The very fact that he breaks down all the rules so cheerful of trips abroad and concludes personal affairs adds to the call. Hes the most nasty cowboy in the city. He does and says what many people want to be able to do and say and he gets away with it. With Donald Trump, the only piece of authenticity is that he is exactly what he says.

