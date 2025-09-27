



Urumqi, September 25 (Xinhua) – Chinese President Xi Jinping attended a major rally on Thursday to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Xinjiang Autonomous Region in Urumqi, capital of this region in northwest China. XI, also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and president of the Central Military Commission, joined local officials and public members of all ethnic groups and all horizons of the event. Wang Huning, president of the National Committee of the Political Consultation Conference of the Chinese People (CPPCC) and head of the central delegation, attended this event and delivered a speech. Cai Qi, director of the CPC Central Committee CPC Bureau, was also present at the meeting. Wang and Cai are members of the permanent committee of the CPC Central Committee political bureau. The rally started around 10:30 am, all the participants got up and sang the national anthem. A message of congratulations from the CPC Central Committee, of the Standing Committee of the Congress of the National People, the Council of State, the National Committee of the CPPC and the Central Military Commission was read at the meeting. In his speech, Wang has said that over the past 70 years, the inhabitants of all ethnic groups in the Xinjiang have had great successes in the socialist revolution and development, and in reform and openness, under the direction of the CPC. The CPC Central Committee with comrade Xi Jinping to his heart has formulated party policies for Xinjiang governance in the new era, which has led to historical achievements in various companies in the region, Wang said. The Xinjiang, with the rest of the country, won the battle against poverty and finished the construction of a moderately prosperous company in all respects, said that Wang, noting that the ethnic unity of the Xinjiang has been consolidated and that the sense of the community for the Chinese nation has been reinforced. The achievements made by the autonomous region over the past seven decades have reflected the leadership forces of the party and the socialist system, as well as the strong vitality of the correct and distinctly Chinese approach to manage ethnic affairs, Wang said. He urged efforts to build a modern socialist Xinjiang which is characterized by unity, harmony, prosperity, wealth, cultural progress and good eco-environment, where people live and work in peace and content.

