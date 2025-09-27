



Shortly after the American government accused the former director of the FBI, James Comey, of having made a false statement to the Congress and having obstructed one of his investigations, President Donald Trump praised the indictment of his longtime political enemy and posted on social networks that Mr. Comey had told a “large -scale lie”.

Trump and Mr. Comey have been locked in a public resentment match for almost a decade, and the president often said that Mr. Comey belonged to the prison. Comey, who compared Trump to a mafia boss and criticized him frequently, denies the accusations.

But Trump's comments on the indictment, and his public pressure on the Ministry of Justice to assure him, may have created a weakness in the case and made prosecutors to win a conviction, according to the former federal prosecutors.

They warn that Trump's public attacks on Mr. Comey and unusual circumstances leading to the indictment could make doubt about the integrity of the process.

“It looks like a Slapdash rush at the courthouse thinking about a single objective: to achieve the president's objectives to charge a political enemy perceived with a crime,” said Kevin Flynn, who was a federal prosecutor in Washington, DC, for three decades.

The accusation act against Mr. Comey only makes two pages and has little information, which makes it difficult to assess the force of accusations or underlying evidence.

Although certain accusation acts can be short, its brevity was “beyond the unusual” for a high-level political affair, said Marcos Jimnez, who was an American lawyer for the southern district of Florida under republican president George W Bush.

To condemn Mr. Comey, the government must prove, out of any reasonable doubt, that he knowingly lied to the Congress, said Flynn. This would require to show final evidence of the jury that Mr. Comey knew that the congress was in misleading, such as the declarations of the witnesses, the documentation and other forms of evidence.

“The best perjury cases involve a corroboration,” said Flynn.

Federal prosecutors asked a large jury to indicate Mr. Comey for three accusations on Thursday. The jury decided that there was only enough evidence to invoice it two charges, according to the judicial archives.

The procedures of the major juries, which decide only if a case against a person could succeed in court, are secret and sealed, which means that only a small group of people know what evidence was taken care of by Mr. Comey.

Mr. Jiminez warned that the bar according to which the evidence should empty for a large jury are weaker than during a trial where a conviction is at stake.

“The standard met at the level of the Grand Jury is: has it probably happened?” “Said Mr. Jimnez.

While invoicing a figure as high -end as Mr. Comey was unusual, Annemarie McAvoy, professor at the Columbia Law School, told BBC that there were history to indicate officials for lies in the legislators and hinder the surveys of the Congress. She added that it was possible, although it could be difficult, to win a conviction.

Comey was accused of lying when he was questioned during a congress hearing in 2020 if he authorized the leak in the press information linked to an FBI investigation.

“If there are others who are ready to manifest and say:” Yes, I got the information from James Comey “, then potentially they certainly have a case,” said McAvoy.

During last week, Trump used his Truth social platform to openly call Comey's prosecution and other characters who opposed him.

When the American lawyer in Virginia refused to carry out the prosecution and resigned, Trump installed a prosecutor on his own orbit in the office, Lindsey Halligan, who then asked for the indictment.

Several legal experts have told the BBC that Trump's actions could provide an opening to Mr. Comey to move to reject the case for selective or vindictive proceedings.

After the indictment of Mr. Comey, Trump posted on Truth Social calling him a “dirty cop” and by writing that a “big price must be paid” for the false alleged statements of the former director of the FBI.

Before, on September 20, Trump had complained in a long post that “nothing is done” to bring legal action against some of his political opponents, including Mr. Comey. They were “guilty like hell,” he said.

“Publications and declarations of the president's social media are a major problem for the accusation, both legally and practically,” said Jeffrey Bellin, professor at the Vanderbilt University Law School.

“From the outside, it seems that this prosecution was brought to the direct request of the president, on the objections of professional prosecutors against a political opponent. And all of this has happened in the sight of the public.”

Trump, however, denies any political motive.

“This is justice, no revenge,” he told journalists from the White House on Friday. “This is justice.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cg42e01p23qo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos