Trump says he doesn't like this type of person … he could say about himself

President Donald Trump do A rather disabled comment During his meeting With Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on Thursday and the experts think he reveals a lot On the vision of the world of presidents.

A few minutes after the start of his press conference In the oval office with Erdogan, Trump praised the Turkish chef, calling a hard man and a guy who is very obstinate. Erdogan, who has been in power for over 20 years, has long been accused of having undermined democracyhuman rights and eroding media freedom and political expression.

Trump then revealed something somewhat introspective: it is not entirely sold on people with a lot of opinions.

Usually, I don't like people of opinion, but I always liked this one, he said, pointing towards Erdogan. But it is difficult. And he does an incredible job in his country.

Admission to the admission he does not like that people of opinion come because many have learned the alarm Prevails over efforts to target its political opponentsher Repression of freedom of expression And as voters continued to criticize republican Elected for their loyalty And Sometimes remarks that weaken and gushed to Trump.

Experts have reflections on Trumps opinion.

ToddThe professor and the director of the political management program at the Graduate School of Political Management at George Washington University, believes that Trumps is irony not to like people of opinion Thursday reflects his broader world vision.

In the mind of Trumps, an individual is only advised if he speaks against him, he told HuffPost. This in Trump is unfair, because objective reality (in his mind) is that he is the greatest president that we have ever had and that all criticism is unjustified.

As such, adapted compliments, such as those we saw at its last meeting of the cabinet, are not opinions, but simply de facto statements, he continued.

Deepak SarmaAn inaugural distinguished scholar in the public human sciences of the Western University case, thinks that the characterization of Erdogan as a hard man and as a highly opinion reveals how he envisages himself and how he wanted the world to consider him.

Erdogan, [Vladmir] Putin, Kim Jong one and other autocrats have long served ambitious models to Trump, they said. Trump generally does not like these people, and he surrounds himself with sycophants who should have no opinion of their own opinion, unless, of course, agree with his.

Seeing loyalty above all, prevails over the style of narcissistic leadership requires echo rooms and an inner circle which is used to appease its fragile ego, they continued.

Sarma said that prevailing on the characterization of Erdogan and his opinion remarks reveal his Achille heel.

Note that he seeks so desperately to be taken seriously, to be recognized as a tyrant, that he can be easily manipulated by non -sincere praise (or gifts) By those looking for its audience, they said.

President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan photographed in the White House Oval Office in Washington DC, United States, September 25, 2025. Anadolu via Getty Images

Dan P. McAdamsA professor of human development and social policy at the Northwestern University, told HuffPost that, in general, he does not think that this reports dividends to analyze what Donald Trump says at any time because he can say exactly the opposite thing shortly after.

McAdams, author of the strange case of Donald J. Trump: a psychological calculation, said that Trump lives in the moment here and now, fighting to gain the moment and to glorify the self at every moment, moment at instant, day after day.

The moments do not add up to make an intrigue for their life, but instead, everyone is like an isolated monad, he said.

McAdams characterizes Trump as an episodic man, which means that he wakes up every day with a new fresh conscience ready to fight with everything that is present now.

He does not think that the president never thinks of the day before at some point. Instead, he thinks Trump focuses on the victory of the moment, and that there is no continuity of mind for him or at least very little.

The strangest psychological thing about Donald Trump and something that the American people have not yet accepted, including his supporters, is that he lives out of time, without understanding of the distant past and no concerns for a distant future, he said.

And with regard to recent remarks not to like people of opinion, McAdams thinks that the president simply does not like people of opinion when their opinions contradict his.

But he agrees with people of opinion who agree with him on the basics, which probably characterizes Erdogan, he said.

McAdams pointed out that Trump had sandwiched his remarks on people of opinion between the two saying, twice, that Erdogan is difficult.

Trump identifies with hard men. [He] Tends to give them more latitude than those he considers weak, he said. As my Turkish friends say, Erodgan is a little Trump. Trump loves little Trumps.

