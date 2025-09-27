The journalist toast the Pakistani Minister of Defense Khawaja Asif again on the claims of India operating the X of Imran Khan, says “ Imran in his prison cell or … ', look





Pakistani Minister of Defense, Khawaja Asif, was burned out by journalist Mehdi Hasan who underlined his recent declaration on Imran Khan, contradicted his previous claims on the former Pakistani Prime Minister. This is what happened.

The bizarre response of the Minister of Defense of Pakistan, Khawaja Asif, “ It is everywhere on social networks '', when he was asked for proofs of the affirmation of Pakistan that he shot the Indian planes in a CNN interview, was a moment quite embarrassing for him and his country. However, his recent declarations, in which he propagates “disinformation”, proved that he had never learned from his past mistakes. This time, he was toasted by journalist Mehdi Hasan who underlined his recent declaration on Imran Khan, contradicted his previous claims on the former PM of Pakistan.

Here is what happened

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif was interviewed by British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan. While answering a question on Imran Khan's social media activity, Asif alleged that X of Imran Khan was exploited by itself from the interior of Adiala prison.

However, it was agitated and was out of words, when Hasan stressed that this declaration was contradictory with the previous claim of asifies that India controlled Khan's account.

“He operates a Twitter account of the prison cell,” said Asif. Hasan asked: “You said he operated in India the other day … You said that India controlled his Twitter account … You just made two different allegations. Is it IMRAN in his prison cell or is it India?”

Asif replied: “Either he operates from the cell, or he should at least identify who exploits the prison cell.” Asked about the evidence supporting his assertions, he cited “sources of intelligence” but refused to provide evidence. “The evidence, I cannot publicly disclose the evidence,” he said. On the reasons why he made the complaint without disclosure, AIF said: “No, because he is there.”

WATCH:

September 26, 2025

Khawaja Asif on Imran Khan and Pakistan linked with the United States-China

Mehdi Hasan also questioned Asif's treatment with the Pakistani government of Imran Khan, which has been imprisoned since August 2023 after a three -year sentence in a corruption case. Asif has dodged the question saying: “He must prove that he has clean hands.”

During the interview, Asif also discussed the foreign links of Pakistan. He rejected the concerns that closer ties to the United States could affect relations with China. Asif said, by declaring: “We are not worrying, because it is a proven relationship with China – because the more you could conclude it by saying that China is not worried about our flirtations or what you call it. From China, and our defense cooperation increases.

