Ahmad Ali has said that so far Jokowi was Dikuyu-Juyu, there were no PSI executives who spoke, discussed on the evaluation of the DPP





KOMPAS.TV -Denement of the President of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), Ahmad Ali, has evaluated that so far, there were no party executives who opened the votes when the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) 'Dikuyu-Kuyu'. Ali declared that in his remarks during the inauguration of the PSI Central Leadership Council (DPP) at the Djakarta Theater, Central Jakarta, Friday (09/26/2025), as cited Kompas.com. He hopes that in the future, there will be no more PSI executives who are only silent when Jokowi is “Dikuyu-Kuyu”. Especially if they claim to be PSI frames and consider Jokowi as their models. “Meanwhile, Mr. Jokowi was Dikuuuu-Juuu, there were no PSI executives who dared to speak, everyone was afraid. Everyone was silent. In the future, it could not be like that,” he said. Read also: ex -wketum nasdem ahmad ali joins PSI, Hermawi Taslim said not yet goodbye “So we have to stand in the foreground to maintain his honor,” he said. In his remarks, Ahmad Ali also said that Jokowi and Kaesang were “capital” for PSI. Therefore, all frames must maintain the image of the two figures to always seem well. According to him, Jokowi did not need PSI, precisely his party who needed the figure of the former mayor of Solo. He also called on all PSI executives to improve after failing to enter Parliament in the past ten years. “If then PSI does not want, unable to assess and (not) does not want to criticize it, the hopes will be only an empty message that which has been transmitted by the President general earlier,” he said. In fact, according to him, the assessment of organizational management is a necessity, not only because it likes it or not. “God wants, management in the future that we are going to put, we will form an evaluation standard for which will remain at the Central Leadership Council and which must leave the Central Leadership Council for the benefit of the organization, not to love and not love,” he said. Read also: the reason why Adian Napitupulu said that Jokowi was a politician and not a statesman – a wild ball He also pointed out that there was no “twin sun” in the internal PSI. His presence in the party, he said, accompany Kaesang and direct consolidation together. “I could not be nothing without all of us to work together. I hope once again the needs of the organization in the future, let's start to consolidate,” said Ali.

