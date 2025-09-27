



Prime Minister Narendra amended launched development projects worth more than 60,000 crores on Jharsuguda, Odisha, on Saturday, focused on digital connectivity, infrastructure and higher education. During his visit, the telecommunications operator belonging to the State Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) received a shot in the arm, the Prime Minister commanding more than 97,500 4G mobile laps built with the native technological battery BSNLS. The towers were built at a cost of approximately Rs 37,000. Development has marked the entry of the India into an exclusive group of countries, notably Denmark, Sweden, South Korea and China, which manufacture their own telecommunications equipment. The story continues below this announcement According to the official news agency, PTI has maintained itself, the 4G network manufactured in India is based on the cloud, energy efficient and designed for transparent improvements in 5G. The deployment, which is one of the celebrations of BSNLS Silver Jubilee, aims to connect more than 26,700 villages previously not served, including 2,472 in Odisha, and benefit nearly two million new subscribers. The largest green telecommunications groups Many of these towers are solar energy, making it the largest group of green telecommunications sites. Modi has also laid the foundations for the expansion of eight Indian Technology Institutes (IIT), which will add a capacity of 10,000 students in the next four years. In a major increase in town trips, Modi inaugurated a five -kilometer overview in Sambalpur, which was built at the cost of Rs 273 crosses. The overview should reduce traffic in the city. The story continues below this announcement The Prime Minister described the 100% 4G saturation project, implemented under Bharat Nidhi Digital, which the government describes as a transformative step towards the digital reparation of the India and the empowerment of rural communities. About 30,000 villages at the national level should be connected through this project in missionary mode. It was the sixth visit to Odisha in 15 months since the BJP came to power in the state in June 2024, and his first trip to Jharsuguda after a gap of seven years. Its previous visit to the city took place in September 2018, when it inaugurated the second Odishas commercial airport.

