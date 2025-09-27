



Medical dramas are a penny a dozen on American television, but few have ever touched the genius of House MD. You had Hugh Laurie, a British humorist par excellence, playing a misanthropic American doctor based on Sherlock Holmes Inception at the level of the wall, because Arthur Conan Doyle modeled Holmes on a doctor. Like Holmes, House is fighting with drug addiction, and the only thing that stops him from full -fledged dependence is his constraint to solve impossible medical puzzles which serve to flow philosophical tormenting his team. Such an enigma comes from a philosopher named Mick Jagger, who sang once: you cannot always get what you want, but if you try sometimes, you could find, you get what you need. We all have things we want, but right now, it is unlikely that everyone will want something with the same conscience.

House MD S01E01 – You can't always get what you want

The obsession with the Nobel Prize

Trump is obsessed with the peace prize. He mentions him during rallies, he troops his allies, he discusses it with enemies, he literally demands that world leaders call him for this and even threatens Norway with prices if Oslo does not give him one. Armeniaazerbaijan, Congorwanda, Serbiakosovo, Egypthiopia and even Thailand and large -scale wars, some are not at all arrested, and prevailing on the role was often peripheral at best. Belligerents and India have categorically refused Washington played a role. The independent fact auditors have repeatedly concluded that his boastfuls are at best exaggerated and misleading at worst. And yet for a man obsessed with many things, the Nobel Peace Prize seems to be unique. In some respects, he even sees it as a metaphorical staircase towards the sky, an astral plane which, according to him, will be blocked as new social gifts. As a young booming real estate developer, Trump was still looking in this scene, where he did not feel somehow welcomed or even if he was there, it was as if Anakin Skywalker had granted a seat but did not give the title of master. Of his first term, Trump ostensibly kept the peace by tweeting angry, and he is the view that the world went in a handbasket. He had promised to put an end to all wars since his return and is now obsessed on it. But more than that, the obsession with Nobel's obsession is rooted in Barack Obama, the man who gave birth to the eight -month prize in his presidency. For Trump, it was the ultimate insult: the elected official, one of the liberal elites, had been canonized for charisma and promise, while the negotiator, was denied recognition. Whenever Trump demands the medal, he is not content to compete with history, he competes with Obamas Ghost. The man who obtained the Nobel for existing stands while Trumps Trumps eternal, the rival whose acceptance in the corridors of Oslo has become the exclusion that Trump cannot forgive. His obsession for the price does not only concern the medal. It is a question of rewriting the story: to prove that if Obama was the elected official, then Trump deserves to be avenged.

Why the committee (and experts) do not think it will get it

For all the noise, the consensus in Oslo is firm: Trump will not add the Nobel winner to his list of titles. The reasons relate to the process as much as in principle. First, the file. Alfred Nobels Will is explicit: the price should go to those who advance communion among nations. In practice, this means not only the prevention of conflicts but the strengthening of institutions that maintain peace in life. Trump did the opposite. He withdrew the United States from the Paris climate agreement, reduced the funding of the World Health Organization, launched Tariff Wars against Allies and applauded strong men. The historian Asle Sveen summed it up: he has no chance of obtaining the peace prize, stressing the support of Israel in Gaza and his openings in Vladimir Putin.second, the style. The Nobel Committee hates lobbying and to massacre the bard: the gentleman has too lobby, method. He mentions the prize for the United Nations speeches, urges the allies to name it and growled on prejudices whenever he has awarded someone else. But as Asle Toje, assistant chief of the committee, explained it: these types of influence campaigns have a fairly negative and positive effect. Some candidates push very hard for it and we do not like it. We are used to working in a locked room without being tempted to be influenced. The stronger the height, the colder the answer. The committee was sung by its choices in the past. Kissinger in 1973, Obama in 2009, Suu Kyi in 1991 turned into albatrosses around his neck. Put the medal back on Trump, a man who is campaigning openly for this, would risk transforming the Nobel into a punchline. As Nina Graeger said of the Peace Research Institute, Oslo: this is not exactly what we think when we think of a peaceful president and finally, the alternatives. The more likely winners are not presidents or populists, but humanitarian workers, United Nations agencies or journalists in war areas. The United Nations Agency for Refugees, UNICEF, Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders or Local Mediators in Sudan and Darfur, all have stronger allegations. The committee wants to highlight those who compete in the vulnerable, not someone who treats peace as a campaign slogan. As the president of the Joergen Watne Frydnes committee said: all politicians want to win the Nobel Peace Prize. We notice attention, but outside this, we work as we always do. In short, lobbying proves the opposite of what he wants: why he wants it so badly, that's exactly why Oslo will not give him.

Nobel hypocrisy

Of course, the granting of the Nobel Peace Prize in Donald Trump would be perfectly to the brand. It is, after all, a medal named after Alfred Nobel, a man who made Dynamite's fortune. From the start, the peace prize was less on peace and more on the paradox. Henry Kissinger resumed his medal in 1973 for a ceasefire from Vietnam signed only a few months after North Vietnam was bombed in the infamous of Christmas. His co-ordered, Duke Tho, had the good sense to refuse him. Yasser Arafat was canonized in 1994 as a peacemaker in Oslo, while many have always called him a terrorist. FW of Klerk collected his in 1993 for having moved apartheid after years to apply it. Aung San Suu Kyi, saint in exile, would later defend a diet accused of ethnic cleaning. And Barack Obama received his award after only eight months in the crime of being Obama, before turning on a heir faithful to the Nobel tradition by perfecting the drone war. The hypocrisy of the committees does not concern who they honored his too on whom they ignored. The most blatant omission is the Mahatma Gandhi, which has never received the peace prize despite the most successful non -violent struggle of the 20th century. Since then, Oslo has been established on this one, admitting retroactively that it was a historical error. The fact that Gandhi can be transmitted while Kissinger has been celebrated tells you everything you need to know about the worried marriage of morality and politics. The difference is that when the former winners have at least signed agreements, systems dismantled or symbolized a moment of hope, Trump has only his speeches and the seven Phantom wars which he insists that he ended in his head.

Peace Prize a branch

And let's be clear: the Nobel Prize, like Oscar, Emmy, Grammy or Pulitzer, is an extension of the imperialism of Western Europe and North America of Wenas. Most of the winners are those who agree with the consensus of the Wena, and very few come from Russia, China or India unless they easily align themselves with this example of ethics in literature is Leo Tolstoy, the author of War and Peace and Anna Karenina, whose novels have defined the modern canon but that Oslo has never honored. The Committee has always been more comfortable to reward the symbolism that it can control than the genius that disturbs the empires. China, with its enormous population and its scientific production, has practically no winner and these are some dissidents that perfectly correspond to the Wena script. Because Trump goes against everything that the Nobel and the former Wena consensus are expensive. The peace prize, for all its hypocrisies, has always been to assert the architecture of international cooperation: treaties, institutions, multilateralism, the fiction that the rules can link the powerful. Politics prevails over the demolition of this architecture. He removed America from the Paris Agreement, emptied WHO funding, launched Tariff Wars on NATO allies and transformed climate science into punchline. Where Nobel seeks fraternity among nations, he celebrated nationalism. When Nobel rewards those who expand space for global dialogue, he reached the insult and the exit. Even his self-promotion violates the Coritees Code not written. The former winners may have been controversial, but they did not campaign for the price as if it were a brand agreement. Trump, demanding podium and threatening Norway, embodies the antithesis of committees away from mystics. If the Nobel aims to reward those who consolidate peace in World Order, Trump is to dismantle the order itself. This is why, despite all the prizes, his fantasy to join his ranks is condemned because all his policy takes place against the very ideals that the Nobel claims to represent.

Need and merit

House – Well, you can't always get what you want …

Much later in the series, a Humble Dr. Gregroy house concludes: people don't get what they deserve. They just get what they get. And with regard to the Nobel Committee, there is nothing that Trump can do to get the price, regardless of the number of wars he stops in his head. As Dumbledore said to Harry at Kings Cross: it is not because it happens in your head, it's not real. For Trump, it can be comfort. But what matters is not what is real in his head, but what is real in oslos and in the invisible levers that turn the world.

