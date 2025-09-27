Ind vs Pak: Sunil Gavaskar remembers how he changed his retirement plan in 1986 at lunch in Lords when Imran Khan challenged India with him as a team | Cricket news





Rafael Nadal-Roger Federer (Tennis), Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo (Football), Michael Schumacher-Mika Hkkinen (Formula 1 Racing) and Michael Phelps-ryan Lochte (swimming). These are some of the renowned rivalries between the best athletes in some of the popular sports. Although there has always been a fierce advantage to improve the other, following the competition, they pushed themselves to improve. In the cricket too, there have been many games where quisors and strikers played mind games on the field to win the top. James Anderson vs Sachin Tentulkar and Virat Kohli were such a intriguing battle, which added an additional layer of sauce to an already delicious India vs meal.

Although India is not too often playing in Pakistan on arc rivals these days, whatever the little they meet during multilateral tournaments, these match accounts in these games add a little more spicy sauce compared to others. Shaheen Shah Afridi against Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is popular in this modern iteration of secular rivalry, and in the current Asian Cup, it is Afridi vs Abhishek Sharma, where the left -hander in two towers has so far known the best of individual conflict. Former Indian cricket player Sunil Gavaskar remembers an anecdote at the time when India played Pakistan in red ball cricket, where a former Pakistani cricket player to play for a year more because Imran Khan wanted to beat the Indian test side for the first time on Indian soil with Gavaskar.

You can't retire now. Pakistan arrives in India next year and I want to beat India in India. If you are not one of this team, it will not be the same thing. Come on, let's lose one last inclination against each other, replied Imran Khan when I told him that I had planned to retire at the end of the tour in India in England, Gavaskar revealed his conversation with Imran Khan during lunch at Lord's in 1986 in his column he wrote for the Times of India.

The 76 -year -old also reminded Khan that if the tour was not announced before the final test against England, he would announce. I said that if the announcement of the tour was not done before the final test, I would go ahead and announce my retirement from the international cricket. The tour was indeed announced in a few days, Gavaskar wrote. Pakistan won the last and last test in this series after the previous tests were all carried out and beat India for the first time in India, Gavaskar added.

Imran Khan was appointed player of the series for his full performance when he recovered eight counters with five games and also managed to score 324 points at an average of 64.80. Gavaskar, on the other hand, only played four games, scored 295 points at an average of 49.17, and in the number of individual battle, Imran Khan managed to choose Gavaskar twice, once in the 2nd test in Jaipur for a duck, then in the 4th test for 63 in Ahmedabad.

