The former Jokowi staff was chosen by Obama to be guided as a candidate for world leaders





JAKARTA (Antara) – The 44th President of the United States, Barrack Obama has chosen three young leaders of Indonesia to be directly dimensioned and prepared to be a world leader. The three young men were one of them Billy Mambrasa who was a special staff of the President at the time of the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. Billy Bersma with two other young men, namely Hatta Kresna Aditya and Nashin Mahtani, was elected by Obama to be guided, to coincide with the momentum of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and the COP 30 conference in Brazil in 2025. According to information received in Jakarta on Friday, the three will be supervised as part of the Ubama Foundation Fellowship 2025 program and will meet directly with Obama in the United States in the near future. The three of them were directly chosen by Obama thanks to his work in the community to make positive changes in various fields and school achievements, in addition to their management history in Indonesia. Previously, Billy had met Obama in 2015 when he was chosen to represent Indonesia in the Initiative Program (Yseli) of Young East Asia Leaders. Even since the election of Obama in 2009 and was inspired by his campaign entitled: “We can”, Billy has created a foundation called Kitong to help provide free education to children in Papua. Papua's first son graduated from Harvard University as well as ITB alumni has also established an environmental movement to reduce plastic waste known as content. Billy was the special staff of the President of the Republic of Indonesia for innovation for the period 2019-2024 and is now working as an expert in the deputy for investment and BP Batam. Meanwhile, Hatta also contributed to Indonesia by the creation of “Rahsa Nusantara” which helps indigenous peoples in several regions in Indonesia, including Kalimantan, to protect the environment and gain justice. This young man from Bandung is graduated in ITB electrical engineering, with an academic value greater than the average. It was also said that Nashin also published an innovation called “National Disaster Map” which helped the Indonesian government, in particular the BNPB, to map the potential of natural disasters such as floods, forest fires and earthquakes. With this technology, the government can make policies and an intervention of the good program targeting the most vulnerable community when a disaster occurs, as a city. The graduate of Waterloo Canada University is now dedicated by making the social social in Bali. After attending the mentorship, the three will be involved in various international development programs developed by Obama. This news has been broadcast on Antaranews.com with the title: Obama is preparing three young Indonesians become world leaders

