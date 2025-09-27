“Leaves no chance of looting people”: PM Modi attacks Congress in Odisha; Exhort people to “be wary” | India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image credits: PTI) New Delhi: accusing the Congress of looting the people of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the party even imposed low -income groups while the government of the BJP had worked to relieve.Addressing a public meeting in the Odishas Jharsuguda district, where he launched development projects worth more than 60,000 comprehensive comprehensive people, Prime Minister Modi said: “The Congress has left no opportunity to plunder people, and even imposed taxes on those who have an annual income from RS 2 Lakh. The BJP government has increased the limit to more than Rs. Be logical of Congress and its allies because they exploited people. “ PM Modi launches BSNLS Swadeshi 4G, says India now among the first 5 with native technology He allegedly alleged that the Congress began to abuse the government of the BJP after the TPS 2.0, launched on Monday, reduced the burden of citizens. When our government has reduced the price of cement, the government of Congress in Himachal imposed its own tax. When we have reduced TPS prices, prices have decreased across the country, but Congress does not want to grant this relief to ordinary people, he said. Survey Do you think that recent development projects from PM Modi in Odisha will help reduce poverty? The Council of the Products and Services Tax (TPS) recently revised tax rates, with a two -level system of 5% and 18%, aimed at reducing prices for a wide range of products and services.Prime Minister Modi also underlined the rapid progress of Odishas under the double -engine government, a term used by BJP managers to signify the part of the parties to the center and to the state. Odisha, who has witnessed poverty for several decades, is now on the path of prosperity, he said, adding that the government is determined to empower the poor, dalits and tribes.Reiterating his vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat He said, it is our resolution that from the chip to the ship, India must be independent in everything.The projects unveiled by PM Modi in Odisha have covered a wide range of sectors, including railways, health care, telecommunications, higher education, rural housing and skills development. He also ordered more than 97,500 4G mobile rpm built with Swadeshi technology, including more than 92,600 Bsnl . About 26,700 distant and border villages will earn mobile coverage over 18,900 sites funded by the Bharat Nidhi Digital.

