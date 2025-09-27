



More than three years after 11 American cities have received the right to host matches at the next summer cup of summer and only two months before the tournament's draw, President Trump threatens to get out of the matches of the places he considers a little dangerous.

Trump made the comments while talking to journalists on Thursday in the oval office and the cities that seem to be in his reticle are democrats such as Seattle and San Francisco, who did not support the presidents' immigration policies.

They are led by Radical Left Lunatics who do not know what they are doing, said Trump.

Seattle is expected to host six games, including a group game featuring the six American games will also be played at Stade Levis in Santa Clara, about 40 miles south of San Francisco. The tournament will start on June 11 and will end on July 19 with the final at East Rutherford, NJ

The president did not mention Inglewood, who will stage eight games, including at least two American games at the Sofi stadium. The other eight American host cities are Atlanta; Boston; Arlington, Texas; Houston; Kansas City, Mo., Miami; East Rutherford, NJ; and Philadelphia. The 2026 World Cup will be the first to share by three countries with matches that should also be played in Mexico and Canada.

If a city, we believe that we will even be a little dangerous for the World Cup, or for the [2028] Olympic Games but for the World Cup in particular, because they play in so many cities, we do not allow it, said Trump.

Move a little. But I hope it will not happen.

Trump does not have the power to move the World Cup matches, which are supervised by FIFA, the Global Organ Organ of Football. But FIFA chief Gianni Infantino, who calls his great friend, has already given way to the president. Last month, FIFA agreed with the unusual demand to move the draw for the World Cup, which will define the games for the group phase, at Kennedy Center in Washington DC

A FIFA spokesperson has not responded to requests for comments. But another person strongly involved in the preparations for the World Cup in several cities said that the threat of moving to move games is all raised.

In practice, it would be impossible, said that the person, who is not allowed to speak publicly about the issue.

Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Los Angeles), whose district Abute Inglewood, accepted.

It's so laughable, it will make you want to take a tylenol, she said.

No one takes this seriously, she continued. He has absolutely no power about this. The World Cup does not concern Donald Trump. It is not the United States either. Thus, another distraction and another example of ego and ignorance.

I hope that this president would focus on the day before that American host cities have the infrastructure they need.

According to athletics, fifas contracts with host cities say that the group does not have the ordinary right of termination of agreements. Most host cities have already spent millions of dollars to prepare for the World Cup and anticipate a considerable economic boost of the tournament.

A study published last summer by MicroMics, an economic research and advice on the long Beach, revealed that the World Cup will have an economic impact of $ 594 million on the County of Los Angeles, including $ 343 million in direct expenditure from 180,000 visitors outside the city.

Trump would not have to move games to make things difficult for the cities he disadvises, however. In July, the Congress allocated $ 625 million in Federal World Cup security funds. According to Andrew Giuliani, head of the working group of the White House World Cup chaired by Trump, the cities will submit their expenses with requests for reimbursement, but the working group will have great latitude to decide which invoices to pay.

Trump made crime and reprisals a major theme of his administration, sending troops from the National Guard or threatening to send them to Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Memphis and Chicago, all cities with Democratic mayors. In the United States, nine of the 11 World Cup host cities have democratic mayors.

