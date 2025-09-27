



Boris Johnson said it hard and clearly: no government identity card in your phone. And he is right. Anyone who thinks that a practical digital pass is innocent has not paid attention. A state that records everything through an application – where you are, what you buy, with whom you are talking about – is a dream of technocrats and nightmare for freedom. Johnson: I will not accept or use an identity card sponsored by the State. It's like that! Why is not just a British problem Johnson describe The clear risk: it will be an enormous costly and costly database with name, address, social security number, profession, length, eye color and what we used to call Sekse. Central storage of this data is automatically a huge pond of hacking and fraud. Look at recent data violations in large companies: if retailers and car manufacturers cannot ensure the safety of their customers, do you think that a state system is immune? And there is something else: this plan does not only apply to British nationals. In London, 40% of the population was born abroad. Who will insist that this system is not an instrument to verify and exclude people? It's not just private life; It is power. A digital pass is not a solution for illegal migration Starmer's plan spreads the card in response to illegal migration and fraud. Johnson rightly dismantles it. MGEN employers, no mustCheck passports and work permits; The fine for carpenters who use illegal staff can be imposing. A very low bureaucracy does not change the routes of human smugglers and the criminal industry behind it. In short: this is an expensive and ineffective transparent measure which mainly harms citizens -. DDS says what too often the big media dares: digital identity card = means controlling, no solution. If you find important freedom, support us. Make a donation https://dds.backme.org Or transfer an amount to NL95RABO0159098327 in the name of Liberty Media. Real costs are much greater than the bill Johnson rightly underlines astronomical costs. The configuration of such a system is not office work; It is a computer infrastructure worth tens of billions. Just as the tax burden is high and the economy is twisted, we will inform money in a mega project which results in bureaucracy instead of security. It is irresponsible. And who pays the bill? Exactly: the ordinary citizen. Although the state promises that it is safe, we build an attractive system for malicious holidays. A central database with biometrics, economic data and movement profiles: never. Freedom against convenience – Choose your side The argument for convenience is tempting: n pass, less paper, smoother services. But convenience is not an argument to sacrifice privacy and civil rights. This plan is a change: from the state of services to the state of control. A smartphone that you should display from the state on request? It smells like papers, please, just like Johnson already quoted: why do we pretend that we want to imitate Eastern Germany? You can use technology to help citizens. You must use NT technology to register systematically and follow them. Strategic and Politics: Starmer weakness Politically, this proposal is characteristic. Starmer is in trouble: economic risk, internal disorders – and now his team seizes the technocratic theater. A large authoritarian IT project camouflages political shortages, but does not solve any fundamental problems. Johnson calls it to the right name: an idea oudlairite that comes back from the closet because they no longer have real solutions. MOKERSLAG: reject this measure, now that it is always possible The conclusion is simple and difficult: we must give this stop signal. No central digital identification in our phones. No mass recording of citizens. No piece of freedom for the assumed convenience. As Johnson says: we have already rejected this twenty years ago, and we must do it again – with even more reason now that the digital tools are more powerful and more advanced. Do you also think that the state should not manage your identification and behavior via your smartphone? Support DDS N so that we maintain this sharp debate and warn against digital control projects. Go to https://dds.backme.org DE DONEER Direct via: NL95RABO0159098327 TNV Liberty Media.

