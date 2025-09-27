Politics
Synergy maintains the stability of state justice
The man born in Tasikmalaya, Western Java, on January 1, 1968, never thought that he would bring together the judicial commission. The offer to be the president he received during his visit to Türkiye in 2015. I said that I could not, said Aidul at that time when he was contacted by the Secretariat of the Ministry of State.
As soon as it came to the fatherland, the offer returned. Aidul then made the offer and prepared all the necessary bases in the middle of the limits.
Aidul says he was not elected at the first time. However, Parliament rejected the candidate before him. There are two candidates for KY members who were rejected by the DPR, he said. After being officially determined as a member of KY, Aidul was then elected president of Ky for the period 2016-2018.
Aidul tells the story of his desire to study the law begins with works of literary poetry. He is a fan of poetry of the poet, politician and philosopher of Pakistan, Muhammad Iqbal.
He also poured literary works through a number of poetry when he was a student. During the College of the Study Program for Study of the State Administration of the Padjadjaran University, Soumedang, West Java, he often sent his poetry to a number of printed media.
Aidul Muda wants to combine his literary pastime with the legal science he learned. For him, the science of law is a science based on language. Pay attention to the aesthetic elements, the logic and the structure of the words. I have read many literary books, because in the literary book contains many human values, he said.
The father of three finished his first cycle and his level of master's degree at Padjadjaran University in 1991 and 1999. Although he obtained the doctorate in law of the State of the University of Indonesia in 2005.
The husband of AMI Utami Permatasari had become the president of the Masters program of the UMS third cycle program in 2005-2006, before finally becoming the dean of the Faculty of Law UMS in 2006-2010. Aidul is also active as a researcher at the Institute for the Democracy of Indonesia Jakarta as president of the Human Rights Division in 2003-2010.
The man who had been vice-president of the legal council, human rights and public policy of the central regional directorate of Java Muhammadiyah in 2010-2015, confirming the motto, ethical as a star who guided night pilgrims who needed a clear sky to be able to see it.
The Aidul life course in the field of constitutional law triggers its curiosity by exploring the traditions of the State of the Indonesian nation. He trusted the concept of deliberation and consensus as the foundation of the State. The two principles and political communication have become its grip while being president of Ky.
Unfortunately, tradition seemed to be fading after the reform. Aidul assessed that the amendment to the 1945 Constitution made that the Indonesian Constitution tends to be oriented towards democracy of Western countries.
Why do we have to enter America? Even if we have our own traditions, clearly teachers Faculty of Law and Political Sciences UMS.
The reconstruction of these values, said Aidul, should be the lasting basis of Indonesian democracy across the time. Basically, we have a great tradition, he added.
Anxiety about the state tradition he paid in his research in 2012-2014. The results of the research were then recorded in a book entitled Reconstruction of the tradition of the State in the 1945 Constitution published in 2014.
