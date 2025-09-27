GHQ Attack Case Court rejects Imran Khan Delay Plea





Rawalpindi: An anti-terrorism court rejected another request from the Imran Khan legal team aimed at postponing the procedure in the attacking case of the General Headquarters (GHQ).

The hearing, led by judge Syed Amjad Ali Shah, recorded the declarations of three prosecution witnesses. The court also rejected the advocacy of the defense lawyers for adjournment, which called it a tactic of unnecessary delay.

Witnesses and progress of cases

The court declared 71 witnesses as useless and apologized to appear, while ordering the last three witnesses to attend the next hearing scheduled for September 30. Until now, declarations of 44 witnesses have been recorded, although the counter-examination remains pending for 13 of them.

Earlier, Imran Khan's legal team had once again disputed the use of video liaison procedures and asked that the hearing be postponed until the high court decides on its request. The prosecutors, however, argued that the defense deliberately tried to delay the trial.

Security and procedures

Close security arrangements have been taken around the courthouse. Foot doors were installed at the entrance points and a prison van was parked outside. Only a limited number of accused appeared before the court, partly due to a PTI rally in Peshawar. Technical problems have also interrupted the video link, forcing the judge to order the officials of the Adiala prison to fix the connection.

The investigation team and the proceedings were present with complete files. Defense lawyers insisted that the video link hearings were equivalent to an “unfair WhatsApp trial”, arguing that Imran Khan could neither see his lawyer nor the witnesses. They demanded that Khan be presented in person in court or that the trial be conducted openly inside the prison.

Political reactions

PTI chief Azam Swati, who also attended the hearing, told journalists that the party's struggle was peaceful and for freedom. He added that the terrorists were enemies of the army, the police and the nation, and declared that the courage of the people had remained unshakable.

The case includes 119 accused and 119 witnesses. Until now, the testimonies of 41 witnesses have been completed, while 12 remain counter-examined. The court also ordered the prison authorities to ensure smooth video liaison agreements for future hearings.

