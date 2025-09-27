Americans deriving themselves on the direction of us under Donald Trump





An increasing part of Americans claims that the country is heading in the wrong direction under the direction of Donald Trumps, according to new polls that show deep discomfort not only among Democrats and the self -employed, but more and more in its own republican base.

Why it matters

The latest data suggests that Trump faces a paradox. While republican voters remain its strongest source of support, they also become more and more pessimistic about the country's trajectory. If this mood is deepened, it could sink the enthusiasm in 2026.

Satisfaction strikes a new bottom

A September Verasight survey revealed that only 28% of adults believe that the United States is on the right track, against 60% who say it is disabled on the wrong track. Another 12% said they were not sure. This marks a sharp decline compared to August, when the split was 33% to 57%.

The downward trend is confirmed by other surveys. Gallup found that only 29% of Americans are satisfied with how things happened in the United States, the lowest level since Trump took office in January. It is down 3133% compared to summer and well below the peak of 38% in May.

This occurs when satisfaction tended to increase after the inauguration of the assets, supported by republican optimism. The last decline, however, suggests that confidence in his party is starting to decline.

Cracks in the base of the GOP

Gallup data shows the strongest decreases among the Republicans, satisfaction falling 68% in September, compared to 76% in August. The self -employed (23%) and the Democrats (1%) remain stable.

Other surveys strengthen the trend. According to AP-Noc, the share of the Republicans saying that the United States is moving in the wrong direction increased from 29% in June to 51% in September. Among the Republicans under the age of 45, this number jumped from 30 points to 61%.

These surveys intervene after the assassination of September 10 of the conservative activist Charlie Kirk, an event which seems to have shaken the Republicans and accelerate doubts about the trajectory of the country.

A Quinnipiac survey revealed that 79%of voters believe that the United States is in a political crisis, with an overwhelming agreement between democrats (936%), the self-employed (8,414%) and the majority of Republicans (6035%).

Meanwhile, the Gallup survey shows that the benefits of the Kirks assassination have changed the sense of the national priorities of the Americans. Gallup found mentions of crime or violence when the country's first problem went from 3% in August to 8% in September, the highest in five years. The concerns about the national unit have doubled from 5% to 10%, the highest since the consequences of January 6.

But the partisan divisions are clear. Republicans have led most of the increase in concerns about crime, from 6% to 14%, while the self -employed fueled the tip of unit problems, from 5% to 13%.

The Yougov survey also found that 59% of adults think that political violence is very important. This includes 58% of Democrats, 54% of the self -employed and 67% of Republicans.

Historically, Democrats and Lespublicans are more likely to say that political violence is a big problem after the attacks on the members of their own party. Nevertheless, Quinnipiac analyst Tim Malloy said that Kirk's assassination “presents raw and bipartisan bipartite concerns about where the country is heading.”

The Republicans responded with indignation and almost uniform sorrow to the assassination of Kirk, describing his murder both as a personal tragedy and a political turning point.

Trump was among the first to express themselves, describing Kirk's death a “dark moment for America” ​​and praising him as “a great person” who devoted his life to the conservative cause.

In a few days, he ordered that flags were stolen from half of the staff and announced that Kirk would posthumously receive the presidential medal of freedom. During a commemorative service in Arizona, Trump raised Kirk as a “martyr for American freedom” and blamed the “radical left” for having created what he described as the climate of hostility that led to the shooting.

Other republicanlawmakers have struck similar notes. The head of priority of priority John Thune and Senatormike Leeboth welcomed Kirk's influence on the conservative movement and condemned the violence that has put his life to his life, calling the assassination an increasingly dangerous political climate in America.

The vice-presidentJD Vancealso echoes Trump's supervision, urging supporters to deal with murder not only as an act of violence, but in the context of a broader cultural battle, warning that those who mocked the death of Kirk online contributed to the same climate as the president condemned.

“ Very bad news for republicans ''

But Peter Loge, director of the project on political communication ethics, Atgeorge Washingtonuniversity, told Newsweek that it is exactly this type of rhetoric that contributes to the growing feeling of dissatisfaction with the country's trajectory.

“One of the reasons why so many voters think that the country is heading in the wrong direction because the president continues to tell the voters that everything is terrible. The strongest conservative voices tell voters that the nation is seriously broken and that anyone who does not agree with them.

He added that the recent results of the survey are “very bad news for republican politicians”.

“Most voters especially want things to work. If voters do not think things work, they tend to dismiss the people in charge and elect new people. The president and many of his allies are in charge, and say nothing works.

The sounder Matt McDermott accepted, telling Newsweek that the results really show a warning siren for Trump, adding: even in his own base, the Republicans increasingly uncomfortable on the management of the country not only on the economy, but on something deeper: political violence and instability. This is not what voters, even those who supported Trump, registered.

