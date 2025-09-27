Russia helps China prepare to attack Taiwan, says Rusi Report

London Russia sells military equipment and technology to China that could help Beijing prepare an airborne invasion of Taiwan, according to an analysis of Russian documents disclosed by a defense and security-based forum.

The Royal United Services Institute's analysis is based on approximately 800 pages of documents, including contracts and equipment lists to be provided by Moscow to Beijing, from the Hacktivist Black Moon group, which previously published certain online documents. The group does not identify its members but describes itself in a manifesto as opposed to governments which carry out an aggressive foreign policy.

The authors of the Rusi report shared some of the documents with the Associated Press and say they seem to be authentic, although parts of the documents have been omitted or modified. AP is not able to independently check their authenticity.

The mixture of standard and apparent Russian documents references refers to meetings between Chinese and Russian delegations, including visits to Moscow and payment and delivery times for high altitude parachute systems and amphibious assault vehicles. They suggest that Russia has started working on products to be delivered but do not contain direct evidence on the Chinese side that Beijing has paid money or received equipment.

The authors maintain that the equipment could be used to invade Taiwan. Under President Xi Jinping, China has embarked on a large program to modernize its armed forces in order to transform it into a world class military by 2050.

The equipment could be used to attack Taiwan

High-level US intelligence suggested that Xi ordered his soldiers to prepare for a possible invasion of Taiwan in 2027. Beijing affirms that the autonomous democracy is rightfully part of China and has not excluded the seizure of the island by force.

The documents do not mention Taiwan directly, but the analysis of the Institut based in London suggests that the agreement would help China to acquire advanced parachuting capacities that it would need to set up an invasion, potentially accelerating a calendar.

It is not certain that China has decided to invade Taiwan, but access to Russian equipment and localized training in China means that Beijing will be better equipped for a potential invasion, said Danylyuk.

The Chinese airborne landing school is very young, he said, suggesting that assistance in Moscow could help accelerate the Chinas airborne program from around 10 to 15 years old.

Russia Kremlin and the Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs of China and Taiwans did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

The greatest value of the China Agreement is probably in the training and procedures for commanding and controlling parachute forces, because Russia has combat experience, while China does not write Oleksandr Danylyuk and Jack Watling.

Analysts claim that Russia aims to develop as a military supplier of China and finance their war in Ukraine. But Danylyuk also suggested that Moscow might want to attract Beijing to a conflict with Washington on Taiwan, distracting the United States from the Russian War with Ukraine.

While the military capacities of Beijing largely exceed Moscows, the analysis indicates that China has gaps that Russia can fill. Russia has a long history of air forces dating back decades, I know that the authors say that China needs.

Song Zhongping, a military commentator in Beijing, said that China has superior equipment, but Russia has more combat experience.

Wen-Ti Sung, an expert in China and Taiwan with the Atlantic Council, said that parachuting in the forces would likely support the logistics of any invasion, but it would be unlikely that it is the main event.

Instead, China plays the long match by acquiring Russian equipment, Sung said. This is because Beijing will find a way to retort equipment and technology and develop it not only for airborne combat, but also for advanced intelligence, surveillance and recognition that are essential for modern war, he said.

Russia has agreed to provide training and equipment

According to a document dated September 2024, an initial agreement of 2021 detailed deadlines for payments and delivery. The one and two analyzes of technical specifications, software changes and the manufacture of equipment have been completed, according to this document.

Russia has also agreed to provide training in China and a full set of equipment for an airborne battalion, including the ability to make an infiltration by special forces, indicates the analysis.

This includes the sale of 37 light amphibious assault vehicles, 11 self -propelled anti -tank amphibious cannons and 11 airborne armored armored vehicles, as well as command and observation vehicles. The total cost is indicated to more than $ 210 million.

Beijing wants all vehicles to be equipped with Chinese communication systems and are ready to use Chinese ammunition, according to documents.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a crowning ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier of Alexander Garden after the military parade of the victory day in Moscow, Russia, on May 9. (Yuri Kochetkov / Photo Pool via AP)

Beijing is looking for high altitude parachute systems

Russia has agreed to sell Chinese systems designed to parachute up to 190 kilograms (419 pounds) of an extremely high altitude, said Rusi analysis.

The documents refer to the minutes of a meeting of March 8, 2024 in Moscow where Russia agreed to provide China by the end of 2024 with details on the way the system, known as Dalnolyot, carried out more cold temperature conditions at 60 degrees Celsius (76 Fahrenheit.)

According to documents, Beijing asked to test the parachute systems for drops of 8,000 meters (26,250 feet).

This height would allow Chinese forces to slide up to 80 kilometers (50 miles) allowing Chinese special forces to penetrate the territory of other countries without being noticed, according to the Rusi report.

Danylyuk suggested that the Dalnolyot system could be used for a zero stadium landing in Taiwan, in which Beijing secretly sends the equipment and special aircraft forces outside of Taiwanese airspace.

Russia parachute troops failed in Ukraine

Although Russia has a long history of parachute troops, Moscow did not successfully deploy them in Ukraine.

In February 2022, only a few days after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a large -scale invasion of Ukraine, his special forces soldiers tried to resume Hostomel aerodrome on the outskirts of kyiv.

Western officials and military experts suggest that not to establish an air bridge from Russia to Ukraine transformed what Moscow was expecting to be a rapid victory in an exhausting war of three years and to count.

But that does not mean that Moscow is unable to sell equipment to China, said Danylyuk.

The airborne equipment described in the documents was only necessary for the invasion phase, he said. Russia does not need such equipment for Ukraine, he said.

Russian defeats lessons

Analysts wrote that the Operational Challenge of Chinas in Taiwan would be to do what Russia did not do: suppress the air defenses from Taiwans and land enough troops and equipment to be able to strengthen a force to defeat the Taiwanese army before mobilizing.

The report suggests that China could do so by aerodynamic armored vehicles on golf courses near Taiwanese ports and aerodromes that could allow air troops to clean up a path for landing forces.

Journalists from the Associated Press Dake Kang in Beijing and David Rising in Bangkok contributed to this report.