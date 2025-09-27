



Farmingdale, New York President Donald Trump, accompanied by his granddaughter Kai Trump, arrived at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, Friday for the opening session of the Ryder Cup 2025.

The president, who wore a pair of Point golf shoes, climbed on the Navy One after that the star of the American team Bryson Dechambeau launched his first 344 yards car, landing just in step of green, to launch the 45th episode of the competition.

American president Donald Trump, on the left, and granddaughter Kai Trump, daughter of Donald Trump Jr., on the southern lawn of the White House before boarding the navy One in Washington, DC, on September 26, 2025. (Kent Nishimura / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Addressing journalists after approaching in New York, the president joked saying that he had decided to attend after seeing Team USA lose each of the first three games before the 16th hole.

“The team is not going so well. So when I heard that, I said that we are going to go on the plane, we have to try to help them!”

The arrival of the advantages on the course was greeted by noisy cheers and American songs. The president represented the national anthem carried out by a firefighter, who was accompanied by an overview of four jets.

US President Donald Trump and his granddaughter Kai Madison Trump attend the 45th Ryder Cup golf competition at the Black Farmingdale Bethpage, New York, September 26, 2025. (Mandel Ngan / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

The appearance of Friday scored the first time that Trump attended a professional golf event as a spectator since August 2023, when Liv Golf went to his course to sleep in New Jersey. He visited his Doral course in Miami the day before a golf event Liv earlier this year and played in a Liv Golf Pro-Am on his journey in Washington, DC, in 2023.

The Ryder Cup also marked the third appearance of Trump during a sporting event this month, which all took place in the New York metropolitan region. He attended the US Open male final on September 7, and four days later, he won a Yankees match in New York against the Tigers de Detroit on the 24th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Rory McILroy, representing Europe in the Ryder Cup, Dubs USA Best Country in the World

Bryson Dechambeau said Thursday that he hoped that Trump could “inspire us to victory” and that several players from the two teams have discussed the importance of Trump's attendance.

Justin Thomas and Bryson Dechambeau of the United States have an American flag on the 1st TEE in the Friday morning matches of the Ryder Cup 2025 at Black Race at the Bethpage State Park Race on September 26, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (David Cannon / Getty images)

“To have the president here, it was a few weeks difficult for our country with some of the things that happen, and so that our president here and to represent the United States of America, although we are in a golf tournament, we are extremely important for us,” said Scottie Scheffler with journalists in Bethpage on Tuesday.

The captain of the USA Keegan Bradley team added: “I am deeply honored that the President of the United States comes to support our team at the Ryder Cup. I think that each time you can be with a current president is a fairly phenomenal thing, but when you represent your country in a place like Bethpage Black in New York, be the president to support you.

President Donald Trump, followed by his granddaughter Kai Madison Trump, shakes the hands of the participants while attending the 45th Ryder Cup golf competition with Black Farmingdale Bethpage, New York, September 26, 2025. (Photo of Mandel Ngan / Pool / AFP) (Mandel Ngan / Pool / AFP photo)

Even Tyrrell Hatton of Team Europe has shown its excitement.

“I think it shows how special Ryder Cup is and what sporting event has become,” he said. “I mean, Trump likes golf, so it's not really a surprise he wants to be here and enjoy the atmosphere. So yes, I mean, it will be a good day, and I think everyone will appreciate the atmosphere in one way or another. And I see nothing to want to be part of it.”

Robert Macintyre plays his shot from the 12th tee during a training round of the Ryder Cup with Black Bethpage on September 24, 2025. (Peter Casey / Imagn Images)

However, Robert Macintyre of Team Europe nicknamed Trump as “just another spectator”.

The Ryder Cup will end on Sunday, while Team Europe seems to be the first road team to win the event since it did in 2012. No one has gone consecutive since Europe won three consecutive from 2010 to 2014.

