Politics
How China acts against Israel and what is its end game
For years, Israeli officials have sought to keep tensions with Beijing under the radar. This changed when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly accused China of leading a cognitive battle against Israel, exposing a friction that flows between the two nations.
Behind the scenes, however, Israel had already allowed China to tighten its grip on the main national assets. Over the past decade, Beijing has acquired participation and operating rights in critical infrastructure, despite repeated American warnings and internal security problems.
Ports, surveillance and strategic anecdotes
One of the clearest examples is the wearing of Haifa bay, operated by Chinese state SIPG. Critics have long argued that participation in Beijing in such an infrastructure is not only commercial but was part of a broader strategic thrust.
Critical infrastructure should never be in the hands of a foreign power with interests contrary to ours, said Dr. Harel Menashri, cyber-study chief at the Holon Institute of Technology and a former founding official of The Shin Bets Cyber Division. During a calculation day, they could disrupt operations, worse, access sensitive information.
The presence of Chinas is not limited to ports. The cameras produced by a Chinese company on black list by the United States are installed in the Hawk Eye Israels police monitoring system. Chinese companies were also involved in the Tel Avivs tram project.
Warnings from senior Israeli officials, including former Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman in 2019, and former military intelligence chief Tamir Hayman in 2025, were largely embodied. The two warned that the Chinese expansion imprint has direct risks to national security.
Ton and alignment of Beijing with Iran
The position of Chinas towards Israel was dramatically hardened after the attack on Hamass on October 7, 2023 and the Gaza War which followed. Beijing blocked a resolution of the UN Security Council condemning Hamas, accused Israel of collective punishment and forced displacement, and has doubled on Pro-Palestinian rhetoric.
New York Times surveys have revealed that China, Russia and Iran coordinate propaganda campaigns to support Hamas, including anti-Semitic and anti-American stories online. Meanwhile, exports from Israels to China fell 28% in the first half of 2025.
Chinas' links with Iran underpin its position. The two countries signed a long -term military and economic pact in 2021 and, in 2023, Beijing imported 91% of irans oil exports, channeling billions in the economy of Teherans. China and Iran also organized joint naval exercises with Russia. Israeli forces have since discovered Chinese manufacturing rifles, machine guns and anti -tank weapons in Gaza, fueling the fears that Beijing helps Iran to rebuild its anti -missile defenses after Israeli air strikes.
Academic influence and technological access
The influence of the China extends beyond infrastructure and weapons. Thanks to Confucius institutes in universities, including the University of Tel Aviv and the Hebrew University, Béijing promotes Chinese culture and language, but is accused of using them for political influence and espionage.
Israels Technion also concluded an agreement with the Chinese billionaire Li Ka-Shing to open a branch campus in China in exchange for a donation of $ 130 million, effectively granting China to Israeli intellectual property.
Another growing concern. Experts warn against wanderings integrated into companies like Huawei and ZTE, Chinese law forcing companies to provide government access to the source code.
China attacks because it cancels technological, military and political information, Menashri said.
Tiktok, propaganda and political pressure
On social networks, Tiktok has been flooded with anti-Israelic content since the start of the war. For each pro-Israeli video, you will find 50 pro-Hamas, said Menashri.
Geopolitical and what Beijing wants
Analysts say that Chinese hostility towards Israel is mainly geopolitical. As the first rival of the Americas, Beijing seeks to erode influence in the Middle East while strengthening its own links with the Arab states and Iran.
For China, Israel is both a threat and an opportunity: a strategic terrestrial bridge towards the Mediterranean, a hub of advanced technology and a lever of influence in the Muslim world. Beijing has invested in Israeli infrastructure and companies, from ports to food giants like TNUVA, creating economic dependencies while accessing sensitive and innovation data.
Israel has to wake up with risks before it is too late, warned Menashri. China wants an influence, but at the cost of the security of the Israel. It's time to trace the limits.
