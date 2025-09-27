



Pakistani Minister of Defense, Khawaja Asif, recently said that the account X of former Imran Khan chief was “exploited in India”. The assertion was contradicted a few days later, because the first official insisted vehemently during a recent interview that Khan exploited the “prison cell” handle. The Pakistani legislator has also cited “sources of intelligence” to support its complaint while refusing to provide additional details.

The remarks were made during a vast interview with British journalist Mehdi Hasan – Asif declaring that Khan “exploited a Twitter account of the prison cell”. The politician seemed somewhat agitated when the scribe told his previous allegations and asked the journalist – “What is the truth then?”.

“Either he operates from the cell, or he should at least identify who exploits the prison cell … Evidence (for complaints in India) … Well, I cannot publicly disclose the evidence,” said AIF when they are interrogated.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been deposited in Adiala prison since August 2023. He has faced multiple legal affairs – in particular corruption and accusations linked to terrorism – since his eoute of the higher role in April 2022. Khan said on several occasions that the many accusations against him are politically motivated and that the trial is on several occasions.

Khwaja Asif admits to the “hybrid model” of Pak governance

Asif also defended the “hybrid model” of governance in the country – insisting that the management of the army and civilians directed Pakistan together. He also told Hasan that American democracy was a “deep state” and had tried to repel the demands of military power in governance.

The journalist had asked AIF where power was in Pakistan – wondering if the Minister of Defense had really responded to the army chief.

When he is confronted with the example of how in the United States, Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of War, has the power to dismiss American generals, but the same cannot be said of Pakistan, Asif Sourly Retorsa, saying: “They have (we) a different model here. He is called Deep State.”

On Hasan in addition saying: “In your country (Pakistan), the deep state is in charge. This is what the accusation is, “AIF blamed past leadership, declaring:” You can say that because of our military leaders, it is more visible … ”

By being probed to know where power in Pakistan is located, Asif has retorted by calling it “hybrid”.

China Top Ally for Pakistan

One day after US President Donald Tromph marked Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sharif and Pak Asim Army Munnir at the White House, Pakistani Defense Minister Khwaja Asif, said China was not worried about Pakistan “flirting” with the United States, noting that the two countries had a partnership tested in time.

