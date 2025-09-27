



Prime Minister Narendra Modi should inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport and the final phase of Metro-3, as well as important sections of the Mumbais metro expansion, October 8 and 9, Indian Express reported. Previous reports indicated on September 30 as an inauguration date, but it was now officially set for the second week of October, aligning with the visit of Prime Minister Mombai to the International Fintech Festival. Once the last metro-3 section inaugurated, the Colababandseepz corridor of 33.5 km will be completely operational. PM Modi had inaugurated earlier the first phase between Aarey and BKC in October 2024, and the second phase of BKC in Acharya Atre Road in May 2025. On October 8, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the last section of the line, from the ACHARYA atre to CUFFE PARADE, putting the whole Metro-3 corridor in service. In addition to Metro-3, PM Modi will inaugurate the initial phase of Metro Line-2B, connecting Mandal to Chembur (Diamond Garden), improving East-West connectivity to Mumbai. Meanwhile, the chief minister will become Fadnavis said that the government of the State had officially proposed to appoint Navi Mumbai international airport after the social activist DB Patil, a suggestion that was received positively by the center. He also asked that 58 acres of land in Dahisar (EST), currently with Airports Authority of India, be handed over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The land, intended earlier for a metro car hangar, was not used due to an HF reception station there. Fadnavis said that the transfer of land to the BMC would make it possible to use it for public facilities and urban growth, while solving the restrictions linked to the height. The project of Navi Mumbai International Airport is a Greenfield development led by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. (74%) and Cidco (26%) under Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd. The first phase will manage around 20 million passengers per year and 0.5 million metric tonnes of freight, with future extensions targeting 90 million passengers and 3.2 million metric tonnes of freight. Air India Group confirmed that it would start the NMI Air India Express operations, offering 20 daily departures to 15 cities in phase 1. In mid-2026, the airline plans to extend to 55 daily departures, including international routes, and increase more to 60 daily flights by winter 2026. Please click here to add Swarayayya Like your favorite and reliable source of information on Google Read also: Navi Mumbai International Airport Launch faces a delay in Batter Mumbai rains Region: Report

