



President Donald Trump ordered that the deployment of American troops of “War ravaged” Portland, Oregon, authorizing the use of “full strength” if necessary.

“I direct the Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all the troops necessary to protect the Rava War Rava Portland, and all our siege ice facilities against Antifa attacks and other domestic terrorists,” said Trump in an article on Truth Social. “I also authorize full strength, if necessary.”

The announcement on Saturday marks the new expansion of the deployment of troops in American cities, in the midst of a broader repression of the Trump administration on illegal immigrants.

Portland Democratic legislators had already rejected Trump's plans to deploy troops.

“I did not ask – and I don't need – federal intervention,” said the mayor of Portland, Keith Wilson, earlier this month.

The installation of immigration and customs application (ICE) in Portland was targeted by demonstrators, sometimes leading to violent clashes in which certain federal agents were injured.

Trump's Saturday Morning Post does not specify if he intends to activate the National Guard or the regular American army.

The BBC contacted the Ministry of War for more details.

Trump hinted on an operation in Portland on Thursday.

“We are going to go out and we are going to do a large number of these people from Portland,” he told journalists at the Oval Office, describing targets like “professional agitators and anarchists”.

He described Portland earlier in September as “like living in hell” and said he was planning to send federal troops.

Earlier this week, Trump also signed an order officially designating antifa as a domestic terrorist organization.

The Democratic legislators of Oregon denounced Trump's comments, as well as the conduct presumed by ice agents in the state.

“Ice said they were targeting people for arrest and detention who committed crimes. This is what they told us. But that's not what we see,” Suzanne Bonamici, representative of the Democratic Chamber on Friday.

