



Newswatch: Another humiliation for Khawaja Asif, the Pak Minister left the red face after Journo interviewed Imran Khans … appearing on " Mehdi Unfilted '' on Zeteo with the British journalist American Mehdi Hasan, Khawaja Asif said that Imran Khan exploited his account. Posted: September 27, 2025 20:10 PM IST Khawaja Asif (File)

In another embarrassing moment for Khawaja Asif, the Pakistani Minister of Defense was left to the red face when a journalist questioned his assertions on the former Prime Minister imprisoned Imran Khan.

What does Khawaja Asif claims on Imran Khan?

Appearing on “ Mehdi Unfiltedéred '' on Zeteo with British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan, Khawaja Asif said that Imran Khan exploited his X account in prison, contradicts his previous assertions that the handle of the former imprisoned premié was managed by India.

When Mehdi Hasan reminded Asif his previous statement that Khan's X account was operated in India, the Pakistani Minister of Defense was left speechless and can be seen stammered while he is trying to spread a coherent response on live television. After being invited to proof of his allegations against Imran Khan, including that of the former PM receiving help from India, the Pakistani chief was visibly attached to the language and said that his allegations were based on intelligence contributions and could not be disclosed publicly.

Pakistani minister speechless on his false claims “Imran Khan's Twitter account is operated in India”. pic.twitter.com/jtkimzqz62

Khaleej Mag (@Khaleejmag) September 26, 2025

Asked about the allegations of the guarded torture of Imran Khan, AIF said that the imprisoned chief should prove these accusations before the Court of Law and said that the hands of the current exemption from Shehbaz Sharif are clean.

On the alliance of Pakistan with the United States or China, Khawaja Asif described Beijing as an ally of trust, and the partnership has become stronger due to various factors. “China is our trusted ally, and providing us with all kinds of weapons. Our defense cooperation with the United States.

When AIF said that the evidence was “ everywhere on social networks ''

The embarrassing moment of Khawaja Asif was almost a already seen from his previous blunder in an interview with the presenter of Sky News, Yalda Hakim, when he had admitted the role of Pakistan in terrorist outfits that feed “at the request of the West”.

In the same interview, which was carried out during Operation Sindoor, Ases told Hakim to seek evidence on social networks when the Australian journalist born in Afghan asked him proofs of claims on Pakistan who changed Indian jets. “It's everywhere on social networks,” said AIF.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.india.com/news/world/another-video-humiliation-for-khawaja-asif-pakistan-defence-minister-left-red-faced-after-journo-quizzes-him-about-imran-khan-x-account-operated-from-india-mehdi-hasan-mehdi-unfiltered-zeteo-8101343/

