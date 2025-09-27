



A Nowsweek MAP shows where China has deployed its naval hospital ships abroad for humanitarian missions as part of Beijing's efforts to assert its influence in the world. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comments. Why it matters China exploits the largest navy in the world by Hull Count, with more than 370 ships, including three ocean hospital ships built by 10,000 tonnes of 10,000 tonnes Peace arkCNS Silk road ark and cns A bonus arkDesigned to provide medical care to civilians in peacetime and injured troops in wartime. The ships of the Chinese naval hospital have been responsible for a humanitarian mission known as harmony since 2010 as part of the non -combat activities of the Chinese army to advance national diplomatic interests. The mission aims to implement the World Security Initiative of President Xi Jinping, a proposal for a reform of a world order dominated by the West. Details of the harmony mission Harmony 2010 Date: August to November 2010

Destinations: Djibouti, Kenya, Tanzania, Seychelles and Bangladesh Harmony 2011 Date: September to December 2011

Destinations: Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Costa Rica Harmony 2013 Date: June to October 2013

Destinations: Brunei, Maldives, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Indonesia and Cambodia Harmony 2014 Date: August to September 2014

Destinations: Tonga, Fiji, Vanuatu and Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinea Harmony 2015 Date: September 2015 to January 2016

Destinations: Australia, French Polynesia, United States, Mexico, Barbados, Granada and Peru Harmony 2017 Date: July to December 2017

Destinations: Djibouti, Sierra Leone, Gabon, Republic of Congo, Angola, Mozambique, Tanzania and East Timor Harmony 2018 Date: June 2018 to January 2019

Destinations: Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée, Vanuatu, Fiji, Tonga, Venezuela, Granada, Dominique, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominican Republic and Equator Harmony 2022 Date: November 2022

Destination: Indonesia Harmony 2023 Date: July to September 2023

Destinations: Kiribati, Tonga, Vanuatu, Salomon Islands and East Timor Harmony 2024 Date: June 2024 to January 2025

Destinations: Seychelles, Tanzania, Madagascar, Mozambique, South Africa, Angola, Republic of Congo, Gabon, Cameroon, Benin, Mauritania, Djibouti and Sri Lanka; Algeria and Singapore (technical judgments) Harmony 2025 Date: September 2025-Go

Planned destinations: Nauru, Fiji, Tonga, Mexico, Jamaica, Barbados, Brazil, Peru, Chile and Papuasie-Nouvelle-Guinea What to know The Chinese navy has gradually widened the scope of each harmony mission while its hospital ships arrived further from the country, with destinations, including nations and regions of Southeast Asia, South Asia, Africa, the South Pacific and North and South America. THE Peace arkAs well as three other Chinese vessels, Hawaii visited the first participation of China in the RIM led by the United States for the Pacific exercise, from June 26 to August 1, 2014. The hospital ship began its mission of harmony immediately after. During the fifth Harmony mission, carried out from September 2015 to January 2016, the Peace ark made a stopover in San Diego, California, where officers of the Chinese navy carried out an exchange of medical and expert material with their American counterparts. However, the Harmony mission was interrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic until 2022 when Peace ark Visited only Indonesia, marking the shortest mission in the series. THE Peace ark made two deployments in 2023 and 2024 before Silk road ark joined the Harmony series. Harmony 2024 saw the Visit Hospital ship 13 countries in Africa and South Asiaas well as making technical judgments in Algeria and Singapore. The 11th current iteration of the harmony of the mission is attributed to Silk road arkWho left China earlier this month and should visit 10 countries in the South Pacific and Latin America during its 220-day trip, marking the first mission abroad of the ship. What people say The 2019 China Defense Paper Paper said: “The Armed Forces of China take an active share of international efforts to [humanitarian assistance and disaster relief]. Military professionals are sent to carry out rescue operations in the event of a disaster in affected countries, provide emergency equipment and medical aid and strengthen international trade in this regard. “” The Center for Strategic and International Studies ChinaPower project said: “In general, military diplomatic activities offer opportunities to improve its global image and support its wider diplomatic program, while simultaneously improving its military operational capacities.” What happens next THE Silk road ark should visit Latin America while the American army maintains a strong presence in the region in the midst of increasing tensions with Venezuela.

