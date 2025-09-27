



Islamabad, September 27 (EFE).

The demonstration, convened in a Bastin of the Pakistan party Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), demanded the release of Khan and the end of the alleged interference of the powerful military succession in the policy of the PAS.

The event also used to honor the dozens of disciples who, according to the game, died in the hands of the security forces during a session in Islamabad.

Peshawar is the capital of the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), controlled by the PTI. During the concentration, the participants chanted slogans like released, released, free Imran Khan, and asked the soldiers to return to their barracks.

We are not against the army, we are against his interference in politics, said the provincial legislator Suhail Afridi before the crowd.

The army of Pakistn was historically accused of having played a disproportionate role in foreign policies and affairs, despite the fact that the constitution of the PAS is prohibited. Although the military deny these accusations, they governed by the way for three years on four strokes.

The demonstration was motivated by Khan himself from the CRCCEL. The Peshawar meeting will take place to restore the reactivation of democracy and the law of the law, read in a message published Friday in its official account X.

The former Prime Minister, arrested in August 2023, is located in Adiala Ccel, in the city of Rawalpindi. Before the February 2024 elections, the 71 -year -old policy was sentenced to a total of 31 years of CRCCEL in three different cases, although these sorrows were then suspended by senior courts.

However, he remains in prisinated due to a 14 -year sentence issued in January 2025 in a corruption case, a currently attractive verdict. It is the only sentence that keeps him imprisoned. Make an efe

AA-IGR / AMG

(photo) (video)

