PM Modi offers 10,000 rupees each at 75 Lakh of women in Bihar





It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the chief of the Priyanka Gandhi congress on Friday while the PM transferred 7,500 roasters in the bank accounts of 75 Lakh of women in the bihar linked to the component as part of a new program. The Bihar Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana provides for a direct transfer from RS 10,000 to 75 Lakh beneficiaries. The Yojana was launched by Modi via the video conference in the presence of the Minister of Chief Nitish Kumar. Two Narendra and Nitish brothers are happy for their sisters, said Modi, asking women in the state not to leave the alliance led by the RJD formed the government. The Bihar under Nitish has progressed and that women feel more safe, said Modi, stressing that by virtue of the RJD rule, women lived in fear. He said that the center and the state had done a lot for the well-being of women. The direct transfer of money to my sisters and mothers would not have been possible if I had not opened the accounts of Jan Dhan 11 years ago, he said. Calling this a massive step for the empowerment of women in Bihar, the Prime Minister said that the state would have the maximum number of Lakhpati divided under self-assistance groups. The Prime Minister said that in addition to the RS 10,000, self-assistance groups would receive a subsidized loan to start their business and their training in entrepreneurs. When women progress and become financially strong, the whole family and the company benefit from it, said the Prime Minister. Modi has addressed the beneficiaries by video conference with the state organizing meetings in each district. Barely three hours after the PM transferred the money to 75 Lakh beneficiaries, Priyanka landed in Patna to contact a meeting for women as well as a public meeting before the survey of the Assembly. Take 10,000 rupees given to you, but vote according to your will, she said. Addressing a meeting of women at Sadaquat Ashram, she said, you do not realize your strength, but the parties do it and that is why we give you money. Without your support, no government can be trained, she said. She announced that if the RJD-Congress government came to power in Bihar, women would receive 2,500 rupees each month and health insurance coverage of RS 25 Lakh. She blamed the Nitish government so as not to have a job. All male members of families must get out of the state in search of jobs, she said. Addressing a public meeting in Motihari (East Champaran), she said that when the congress was in power at the center, this region had used IAS officers. Now he produces only workers, she said, stressing that the American president of Modis, Donald Trump, imposed taxes in India and created obstacles for the nation. Meanwhile, RJDS Tejashwi Yadav organized an interaction with women in which he said that financial aid would stop after the elections.

